ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

MHSAA Football State Championships to be Played at USM

By David Edelstein
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPhca_0h652CiO00

The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced Thursday that 2022 football state championships will be held at Southern Miss.

The 2021 title games were played at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg as well. The MHSAA relocated them there after the SWAC Championship wound up on the same day.

This year’s state championship games are scheduled for December 2 and 3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Southern Miss Practice Report

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Southern Miss is back to practice this week with hopes they can be healthier this upcoming season. Players like Ty Keyes and Chandler Pittman are coming off injuries from last season. Head coach Will Hall thinks not only are those two back to normal, but are actually better.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

7 Mississippi schools named Emerging Science of Reading Schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) for the 2022-2023 school year. This recognition is for schools that have trained teachers in the science of reading, exemplified a change of instructional practices, and embodied a school culture that focuses on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Urban South Brewery begins distribution in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Urban South Brewery, located in New Orleans, started distributing beer to locations in Mississippi on Monday, August 8. The brewery partnered with Southern Beverages to distribute its products in local bars, restaurants and stores in Jackson and Hattiesburg. Leaders said they decided to distribute their products in Mississippi due to the […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Education
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Football
WJTV 12

Mississippi Insight for July 10, 2022: Fitch and Simmons

We hear a video address from Miss. Attorney General Lynn Fitch on addressing the needs of women and children in the post-Roe world - stats show a lot of those needs are not being met in Mississippi. And Senate state Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons (D-Greenville) offers a warning about Republicans' massive tax cut plan.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Insight for July 24, 2022: Mitchell and Guest

Jerry Mitchell with the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting discusses his findings on a small-town Mississippi police chief, fired after an audio recording captured his racist and homophobic comments. Also, did Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest flip-flop on his stance -- iterated twice in as many months on this program -- that abortion law should be left to the states?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Kentucky flood relief drive held in Jones County

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, located at 419 Yates Avenue in Laurel, will serve as a drop off location for donations for Kentucky flood victims. This relief supplies drive is being sponsored by Pine Ridge Baptist Church. Donors can drop off supplies from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 8 […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Usm#Mhsaa#American Football#Highschoolsports#M M Roberts Stadium#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Mississippians help victims of Kentucky flash floods

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Kentucky are trying to recover after a storm caused flash flooding that proved to be deadly. Preliminary damage assessments show over 700 homes were either destroyed or suffered major damage. Eastern parts of the state received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches of rain in 48 hours. More than […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WJTV 12

Vote for MHP in 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is competing in the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.” According to MHP, this year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe that’s assigned to Sgt. Marcus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off of […]
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WJTV 12

USM Symphony Orchestra to begin 103rd season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Symphony Orchestra will begin its 103rd season on September 29, 2022. The Symphony will offer a concert each month throughout the academic year. “We are thrilled to be completely back and offering a full season of wonderful, diverse programming,” said Dr. Michael Miles, Director of the Symphony Orchestra. “From Beethoven […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

How Petal plans to accommodate more students

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal School District (PSD) is taking steps now and planning future measures to accommodate its growing student population. Pine Belt News reported the school district is experiencing record enrollment this year, with 4,372 students across five campuses. In response to growing student enrollment, PSD is utilizing portable classrooms, doing road […]
PETAL, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg police respond to Waffle House shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street. According to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a multi-car crash in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Interstate 59 just south of Hardy Street. They said a Honda Accord was driving south when it hit […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for missing Stone County woman

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Marcia Marshell Taylor of Wiggins. Wiggins is described as a black female, five feet three inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Tuesday, August 2, at about 10:15 am in the […]
STONE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Deputies: Suspect shot during Jones County home invasion

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after they said a suspect was shot during a home invasion. The incident happened overnight on Earl Brashier Road. Investigators said the suspect, 47-year-old Carl Smith, broke into the home. During the incident, the homeowner shot Smith in the arm. Smith was taken to the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 13 in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A motorcyclist died in a crash with a car in Simpson County on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said officers responded to the scene around 9:14 p.m. on Highway 13 at Mt. Zion Road. They said Alyssa E. Woods, 29, of Prentiss, was driving south […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy