MHSAA Football State Championships to be Played at USM

The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced Thursday that 2022 football state championships will be held at Southern Miss.

The 2021 title games were played at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg as well. The MHSAA relocated them there after the SWAC Championship wound up on the same day.

This year’s state championship games are scheduled for December 2 and 3.

