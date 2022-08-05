Lollapalooza Security Guard Accused of Faking Gun Threat to ‘Leave Work Early’

A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation!
The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Three Maryland towns will pay $5 million to the family of Anton Black, a 19-year-old Black youth who died as police restrained him in 2018, the family’s lawyers said Monday. The partial settlement comes nearly two years after the family filed a federal lawsuit, claiming three white officers—two of whom were off-duty—chased the teenager, stunned him with a Taser, and pinned him face-down for roughly six minutes on his mother’s doorstep. The 19-year-old’s mother, Jennell Black, said in a statement, “I had to watch those police officers kill my son, while he pleaded for his life and called out to me. There are no words to describe the immense hurt that I will always feel when I think back on that tragic day, when I think of my son.” As part of the agreement, the towns of Greensboro, Ridgely, and Centreville have agreed to train their officers on mental health response, implicit bias, and de-escalation techniques. “I hope the reforms within the police departments will save lives,” Jennell Black said, “and prevent any family from feeling the pain we feel every day.”
Comments / 0