ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Voters Can Thank Brady Duke If Sabatini Wins - CD 7 Analysis

By Kendall L. Robinson
orlandolocalnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on orlandolocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president. Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, asserted that agents had opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The search intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy