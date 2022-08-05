Fall River police officer fired after being charged with 4 felony counts, placed on leave

Read on fallriverreporter.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Kingston Launches New "Historic House Plaque Program"Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Eversource Reliability Project Expected to Begin Construction in KingstonDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Related
GoLocalProv
Suspect Who Was Arrested After Man Was Stabbed and Shot Posts Bail, Given Permission to Leave State
Cranston resident Michael McCombs was arrested following an incident last week in which a victim was stabbed -- and then shot. According to Cranston police, when they responded to an initial report of a stabbing Wednesday night, they encountered a man who was bleeding profusely on the curb outside of a Cranston convenience store, having sustained both a gunshot wound along with a serious stab wound.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Fall River man arrested in two break-ins of Westport restaurant
An arrest has been made in two local restaurant break-ins. On Tuesday, Westport Police issued surveillance footage of a male suspect in a breaking and entering at the Back Eddy Restaurant on 1 Bridge Road. According to Westport Detective Sergeant Bryan McCarthy, Jacob Souza of Fall River was taken into...
Turnto10.com
Smithfield police arrest Johnston man who allegedly had hundreds of oxycodone pills
(WJAR) — The Smithfield Police Department arrested a Johnston man who allegedly had hundreds of oxycodone pills in his possession during a traffic incident. The department says officers responded to a road rage incident at the Season’s Corner Market on 947 Douglas Pike. Investigators found that 39-year-old Anthony...
New Bedford Police Make 10 Arrests at Portuguese Feast
NEW BEDFORD — Police in New Bedford arrested 10 people during the four-day Feast of the Blessed Sacrament this past week, according to police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola. They were taken into custody for a variety of offenses including disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest, Carola noted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nrinow.news
Cranston man charged for shootings following early morning drive-by at Burrillville home
BURRILLVILLE – A 26-year-old Cranston man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly shooting a BB gun at the home and vehicle of the Burrillville man who was dating his ex-girlfriend. Joshua Lataille was charged with discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, drive-by shootings and conspiracy, along with...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island road rage incident leads to seizure of nearly 400 pills, officer needing Narcan
A call for a road rage incident, where threats were reportedly made, resulted in an arrest on multiple drug charges. According to the Smithfield Police Department, on Saturday, at 6:40 a.m., Smithfield Police responded to Season’s Corner Market, 947 Douglas Pike, for a possible road rage incident. Officers spoke with both involved parties and determined that 39-year-old Anthony Romano of Johnston had threatened to shoot the reporting party after following him from Providence to Smithfield.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Suspect After a Call for Shots Fired in Dorchester
At about 2:46 AM, on Sunday, August 7, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a radio call for shots fired at 104 Woodledge Street in Dorchester resulting in the arrest of Miguel Perez, 33, of Boston. While responding to the call, officers observed an individual holding a...
Operator of stolen Mustang arrested after hitting two mailboxes
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State troopers arrested a suspect wanted for fleeing the scene of an accident in Mansfield on Sunday morning. Troopers located a stolen Ford Mustang in Ashford, operated by 21-year-old Jacob Cormier. Upon confrontation, Cormier took off at a high rate of speed. While searching for the car, police received several 911 […]
RELATED PEOPLE
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to state prison after gas station stabbing turned fatal
BROCKTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced to State Prison after being convicted in the stabbing death of another man, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. After an eight-day trial in July, a jury deliberated for over six hours before finding Cody Urban, 25, of South...
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95
A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
NECN
Crash Questions: Pembroke Police Officer's OUI Case Disappears
Bill Howland and Elayna Collin are still recovering from a serious car accident that sent them to hospital on April 25, 2021. It’s a moment they said forever changed their lives. “I had a broken left pelvis that was smashed pretty good. I had to have a hip replacement,”...
ABC6.com
Police: Victims of North Providence home invasion won’t press charges
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — North Providence police said Sunday that the victims of a home invasion Saturday are not pressing charges. Chief Alfredo Ruggeiro Jr. told ABC 6 News that they are considering the crime to be an “isolated incident.”. “From the information we have gathered, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
everettleader.com
Lynn Man Found Shot To Death Here Murder Being Investigated
Everett and State Police are continuing an investigation into the murder of a 38 year old Lynn man in Everett last week. Early last Tuesday morning Everett Police were called to a Central Avenue address at 4:22 a.m. following reports of gunshots and screaming by neighbors. They found a 38-year-old...
Police chase ends with 3 arrests after armed robbery
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Three men were arrested after a police chase resulting from an armed theft using a defaced firearm, state troopers say. Police responded Saturday around 2:27 a.m. to Bellissimo Grande Hotel at 411 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. The complainant said […]
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested after allegedly illegally possessing over 40 machineguns and conversion devices, short-barred rifles, other weapons, and silencers
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested Friday after being indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with illegally possessing numerous firearms including unregistered machine guns, short-barreled rifles and other weapons as well as firearm silencers. Daniel A. Augusto, 56, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession...
ABC6.com
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Providence early Monday morning. The hit-and-run happened just before 2 a.m. on Allens Avenue. The person was not in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, according to Providence police. An employee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Arrest & Charge Framingham Woman With Assault & Battery With A Dangerous Weapon
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman, 45, and charged her with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Police were called to 208 Waverley Street yesterday, August 4. At 4:22 p.m. police arrested Myrnay Rosario, 45, of Framingham. She was charged with assault & battery with a...
Police investigating after woman found dead in Spencer lake
SPENCER, Mass. — “My kids learned how to swim here,” said Justine Power. Power was disappointed to see Luther Hill Park in Spencer closed Saturday, especially on one of the hottest weekends of the year. “I just feel bad for the kids in town; there’s really not...
Providence police seek to fire officer who slammed suspect’s head into ground
A spokesperson for the department said Captain Stephen Gencarella's actions were in violation of the department's rules and regulations.
Comments / 1