A Bright Catskill Italianate With a Mid-Century Kitchen Surprise Asks $750K

TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Tuttle family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.
1st In The Tri-State ‘Posing Room’ Opens at Hudson Valley, New York Gym
A gym in the Hudson Valley is the first in the Tri-state to offer a private posing room for members and non-members. On Wednesday, Gold's Gym in Middletown unleashed its private posing room, which according to company officials is the first in the Tri-state. Gold's Gym in Middletown, New York...
How I Almost Wrecked My Wheel in Poughkeepsie Today
I have seen a lot strange things during my commute from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie but this has to be one of the most bizarre and dangerous things I have ever seen. During my drive to work I have seen all kinds of things lying in the road. I have seen things like dead deer, bricks, tree branches and even full cases of beer. All of those could do some damage to your car if you ran them over at 50 mph. There are so many hazards on the roadways that you need to look out for especially early in the morning when your commute could have low visibility because of fog or lack of sunlight.
3 Things to Love & One Thing to Never Forget in Highland, NY
Never forgetting this could save you a ton of money in the future!. The odds say that most of us have driven through the hamlet of Highland at one time or another. Highland, located in the town of Llyod, is impossible to avoid if you ever cross the Mid Hudson Bridge so even if you think you've never been there, you probably have...LOL!
Escaped Pigs Go Hog-Wild in New Paltz, NY Neighborhood
A drove of pigs went hog-wild over the weekend in the New Paltz area. We have our fair share of farms across the Hudson Valley so we're no strangers to farm animals. However, when you see a rather large group of pigs on your front lawn on a random Sunday afternoon you start to question your sanity.
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
Popular Ulster County Bakery Expands Menu, Now Serving Lunch
The Baker’s Tale has had a pretty good year. That’s what happens when you make sure that you provide your customers with quality food and great service. If you’re not familiar, The Baker’s Tale is a cute little bakery at 578 Route 44/55 in the Ulster County town of Highland. They've got some of the best baked goods in the area, a few months ago they started serving breakfast, and now they’re expanding once again with a new lunch menu.
Neversink – The Town in New York That Literally Sank
With a name like Neversink, one wouldn't think a town would have trouble living up to its name but that certainly isn't the case for this (former) New York town. Neversink Reservoir is located in the Catskills about 75 miles northwest of New York City and it acts as a water supply system but beneath the water lies a secret not many know - an entire town is submerged 200 feet below the surface.
Attention Tenants: Rent Control Established in Ulster County, NY
With the increased amount of gas, products, and possibly rent, residents are questioning when it will end. Along with the price of houses, renting has also increased for some tenants. However, there's good news for renters in Ulster County, NY. In Ulster County, NY a system has been established for...
Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills
Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
Aquatic Plant Interfering with Hudson Valley Waterways
Over the past couple of months we have had the pleasure of being outside more. Hudson Valley residents have been happier to be outdoors, in the fresh air and exploring what all of the counties have to offer. While being outside, we have been able to come across many paths....
What’s Hot: Toys ‘R’ Us makes a comeback
Exciting new for kids and those who are young at heart - Toys “R” Us is making a comeback. The beloved toy stores will open inside department store giant Macy's locations in nine states. The retailer did a Christmas in July-type announcement, saying all locations will be complete...
This Adirondacks Destination Will Help Your Family Beat the Heat! Ever Been?
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
Japanese Beetle Grubs Damaging the Hudson Valley, Here’s How to Handle Them
If you have a garden, you might need some help dealing with the one thing you don't want to see in it. Just about everyone has that one person they turn to when they have a question or problem with their gardens. You know that one person who seems to have the best garden every year! Well, that person is not me but I do have some friends that do the garden thing every year, and just the other day we had a conversation about the most random thing ever.
Cars stuck under collapsed carport in Orange County
There are several cars stuck under a carport that collapsed at a parking lot in Orange County, New Jersey.
Aluminum spill in Coxsackie kills fish
An aluminum spill at Catskill's water treatment plant on Sunday that flowed into Potic Creek resulted in the death of several fish, according to an ongoing investigation by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Injured hikers rescued off Mount Beacon
Two hikers are recovering in the hospital after they were rescued off Mount Beacon late Sunday night.
Hundreds of veterans treated to summer picnic
PLEASANT VALLEY – Hundreds of veterans joined Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro for a picnic Saturday. The event at Dutchess County’s newest Park, Camp Nooteeming, was organized by the Dutchess County Office of Veterans Services. Molinaro said “Every opportunity we can express our appreciation to those men and...
Pizza Driver in Upstate NY Greeted by Man with a Loaded Gun!
We like our pizza loaded with toppings, perhaps even loaded with cheese - but NOT loaded with bullets!. This could have been a very tragic delivery for a pizza man in Upstate, NY who was just doing his job - and here's what we know so far. According to a...
Monster Truckz Chaos Tour Coming to Ulster County
I’m not sure when they became so big, but monster trucks are huge, and in more ways than one. They’re big in size, but they’re also a huge draw. Everyone seems to love the whole monster truck thing, from small kids to fully grown adults. Let’s face it, monster trucks are fun to see and watch, and we’ve got a great chance to do just that right here in the Hudson Valley later this month.
