3 people dead, 1 in critical condition following lightning strike in DC

WHAS 11
 4 days ago
BBC

Three dead after lightning strike near White House

An elderly couple from Wisconsin are among three dead after they were struck by lightning near the White House in Washington DC, police say. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, were visiting the US capital to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary, their niece said. On Friday, an unnamed 29-year-old...
