ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

Procession carrying killed Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman ends in Dudley

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpzMZ_0h64KZoJ00

A procession carrying the body of Wayne County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Matthew Fishman made its way from ECU Medical Center in Greenville to his final resting place in Dudley.

Fishman, 38, was one of three Wayne County deputies shot Monday when they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers to a man at a home in Dudley. The other two deputies are recovering from their injuries.

The escort left Greenville around noon and traveled about an hour until it arrived at Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.

A procession carrying the body of Wayne County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Matthew Fishman made its way from ECU Medical Center in Greenville to his final resting place in Dudley.

A memorial service honoring the life of Sgt. Fishman will be held Tuesday at the University of Mount Olive's Kornegay Arena.

"Sgt. Fishman was a great guy. He never bothered anybody. Just did his job. I'm sure that morning that he got up to go to work, he went with one thing in his mind, that he would see his wife and kids that day, but he never did," said James Smith, whose children served alongside Fishman in the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Others echoed similar sentiments.

"Just so sad. Just so heartbreaking. Unnecessary. And you just feel for the family and the law enforcement," said Ashley Brock, who is from the Mount Olive area.

Many, including Brock, watched the procession as it made its way through the streets.

"I just feel like the situation is just so sad and so heart-wrenching, and you just feel for the family, you feel for the fellow law enforcement officers, the first responders," said Brock, who watched the procession during her lunch break Friday. "And just being out here makes you feel like you're part of it. Like there's nothing you can do, but maybe this is just a little something you can do, just to honor and respect this person,"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSsP9_0h64KZoJ00

Kiefer Casey explained why it was important to watch the procession.

"Just paying our respects for what law enforcement does in our community," Casey said. "This is a small community. Everybody wants to get out, show our respects for the family and how we appreciate things,"

Fishman is survived by his wife, Sarah, and their two children Nolan, 14, and Kara, 10. Matthew Ryan Fishman was born July 17, 1984. The son of Pastor Dave Fishman and Stacy Fishman, he was born at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. He was the middle of three sons.

From childhood, he dreamed of becoming a police officer. Fishman had been with the sheriff's office since December 2010. Before that, he worked for the Mount Olive Police Department, where he remained an Auxiliary.

"It makes me proud of the community for how everybody gets out and shows support for the family," Casey said.

Comments / 8

Jennifer Glatz Curtis
3d ago

May God Bless his family and friends.. Especially his 2 children😢😢 RIP and thanks for serving🙏🙏🙏

Reply
6
Related
wcti12.com

Local woman creates signs to honor fallen deputy

Wayne County — A local artist is raising funds for the families of the three Wayne County deputies involved in the deadly shooting that killed one of their own. Savannah Ivey has created a watercolor design on a yard sign to show support for first responders, which now sits with the memorial to Sergeant Fishman outside of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office annex.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy’s funeral

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned street closures for Tuesday morning ahead of the funeral for a Wayne County deputy. NCDOT has planned closing U.S. 117 North from N.C. 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road. The closure will be in place from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Florist puts final touches on arrangements for Sgt. Fishman’s funeral

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Preparations are underway for Sergeant Matthew Fishman’s funeral Tuesday in Wayne County. Fishman died last week after he was shot while serving involuntary commitment papers in Dudley. What You Need To Know. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was 38-years-old and worked for Wayne County Sheriff since...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Olive, NC
County
Wayne County, NC
Wayne County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
City
Dudley, NC
WNCT

Suspect wanted in Duplin County shooting death

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect is wanted in the shooting death of a man that happened early Saturday. Duplin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, officers from the Warsaw Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation responded to Boy Scout Lane in Warsaw after a report of a person shot and killed. Officials found Raekwon […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Vanceboro man facing charges for selling guns as convicted felon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man who Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies said was a convicted felon was arrested for reportedly trying to sell guns to a Pitt County pawn shop. An investigation began in July by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit. Detectives secured warrants for Alex Christopher Hart, 28, of Vanceboro. It […]
VANCEBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
WRAL

Road closed, detour in place for Wayne deputy's funeral

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A memorial service on Tuesday will honor a Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. Reporter: Keenan Willard. Photographer:...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Teen dead, one other injured in Nash County shooting

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nash County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a large party in Whitakers. Deputies responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Lonsome Pine Road to a call of a shooting. They found the area where a party of about 200 people […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matthew Ryan#Procession#Violent Crime#Wayne County Sheriff#Ecu Medical Center
WNCT

Onslow County first responders recognized for their service

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County recognized the men and women dedicated to serving their community. On Monday, the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce held its 11th Annual Public Safety Awards. Whether it’s law enforcement, firefighting or emergency medical services, the community is saluting its local heroes. “Every officer, every detective, everybody that I work with, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Man arrested on murder charge in La Grange

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A La Grange man has been arrested and charged with murder in an incident that happened on Friday. Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of South Wooten Street in reference to a person who had been shot. Deputies found Rashed Rashon Outlaw dead from […]
LA GRANGE, NC
WNCT

Nobody hurt, mobile home destroyed in Richlands

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday morning in Richlands. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports firefighters were called to 1929 Catherine Lake Rd. in Richlands to a report of a mobile home on fire. Onslow County Fire Marshal Jeremy Foster said crews arrived and were able to put out the fire in […]
RICHLANDS, NC
cbs17

Footsteps heard for miles: Wayne County community runs for Fishman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County community members ran a mile Wednesday night in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who died in the line of duty after being shot on Monday. Community members ran four laps around the parking lot of Wayne Community College as part of a national movement called Running 4 Heroes. All three first responders who were shot Monday are alum of the college.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy