hometownweekly.net
Adams Farm hosts pleasant summer concert
Walpole’s Adams Farm, just over the border from Westwood, opened its barn doors to Matt Tremble and The Dane Street Project on Saturday, July 30. The afternoon of free music, hosted by the Friends of Adams Farm, drew quite the crowd. Guests brought lawn chairs, blankets, and their favorite snacks to relax by the barn.
independentri.com
Jim’s Dock celebrates 50 years of serving community
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Tradition is the anchor that holds Jim’s Dock firm in the old fishing village of Narragansett where, this month, the small and cozy restaurant on the Point Judith waterfront celebrates 50 years of staying in business. At nearly a half century, Jim’s Dock is still...
To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party
BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
rimonthly.com
A Walk Down Water Street in Warren
Warren is a bustling community of culinary and visual art. Main Street sees a lot of traffic as it sits on Route 114, but there is so much to explore. Nearby Water Street is home to local artists, unique clothing boutiques, amazing cuisine and more. If you want navigate Warren like a local, take a look at what Water Street has to offer.
Sunset in the City Rooftop Party in Downtown Worcester Canceled
WORCESTER - Pulse Magazine’s annual Sunset in the City rooftop party is canceled. The party was scheduled for Aug. 13 on the roof of the Pearl Elm garage on Pearl Street. Pulse Magazine emailed subscribers on Saturday announcing the cancelation and citing a “lack of staff in the hospitality industry and supply chain issues” as the reason they canceled the party.
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) Announces 2022-23 Season
The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) is excited to announce its 2022-23 season of musicals and plays in their home venue THE BLACK BOX. The exciting lineup will include The Sound of Music, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, The Wolves, Something Rotten, and Violet. Additionally, FPAC Holiday Productions will present holiday favorites The Nutcracker and ‘Tis the Season! at the Franklin High School Auditorium. Casts and creative teams will be announced soon.
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Matters
The Town Administration works with the Town Council together to improve the quality of life of our residents. We are diligent in balancing the budget, keeping an eye on the Town’s future needs and maintaining its assets. Accomplishments in FY21 include:. We continue to update our Town Budget webpage...
country1025.com
It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!
The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
GoLocalProv
Magaziner’s Ad Features a House, But His Real Home Is a Lot Fancier
Second congressional district candidate Seth Magaziner has a brand new ad. The ad features him, his wife, and their young child in front of a simple ranch house. However, that house in the ad is not his official residence — his home is on the East Side of Providence, not in the second congressional district, but in the first congressional district.
franklinmatters.org
Annual Report Of The Planning Board - FY 2021
The Planning Board, as established by MGL. Ch. 41 sec.70, is responsible for “…making plans for the development of the municipality, with special reference to proper housing of its inhabitants.” The Board is charged with administering the State’s Subdivision Control Law (MGL. 41 Ch.81K) and the local subdivision rules and regulations (Chapter 300). The Board makes recommendations to the Town Council on Zoning By-Law amendments and may at its own discretion adopt new subdivision regulations. The Board is also designated as the permitting authority for various site plan and special permit submittals under the Town’s Zoning Bylaw (Ch. 185). The Board receives recommendations from the Design Review Commission on building design, elevation, and signage for commercial site plan permits, and from the Conservation Commission on wetland related issues, and works closely with the Planning & Community Development and Public Works Departments.
Farmers markets in Central Mass.: Shopping, browsing and neighbors
The table of red tomatoes, some big, some oddly shaped, always worth a once-over. And the mound of corn, its best ears never on top. The farmers market has become a late-summer, early-fall tradition in many Central Mass. communities. It's part shopping, part browsing and part catching up with neighbors. In Worcester, the Regional Environmental...
Black bear spotted in Danvers neighborhood
Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. A black bear was spotted roaming the North Shore neighborhood of Danvers Sunday morning. Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. In a video obtained by WCVB, the bear crosses a residential driveway before scaling a small stone wall into another property.
Little Massachusetts Beachside Cafe is a Hidden Gem for Your Next Breakfast
How’s a Salmon Getaway sound with a Jetty on the side? Want to see The Point? Or take a trip to The Lighthouse? Intrigued yet? These are the not just destinations, they’re breakfast items on the menu at a little-known place only the locals talk about. Sammies, Eggies,...
Mattapoisett Couple Could Have Danced and Danced All Night
If you think ballroom dancing has gone the way of the horse and buggy, you'd better hang on. Look at the phenomenal success ABC has had with Dancing with the Stars, now in its 10th season. It continues to grow in popularity, and on occasion posts higher ratings than American Idol.
nbcboston.com
Bear Sightings in Danvers and West Peabody
Police in Danvers, Massachusetts, issued a warning about bears on Sunday after there were several sightings in the town, as well as nearby West Peabody. In Danvers, police said several people had spotted a bear in the Centre Street area. "We are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and...
capecod.com
Falmouth Urges Residents to Honor Water Restrictions
FALMOUTH – With Cape Cod in a mild drought according to the state, a Falmouth town official offered an update on town water restrictions at a recent meeting of the town’s select board. Falmouth Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien reminded the public of the odd/even system used to conserve...
Isolated storm kills power, damage trees in Springfield & East Longmeadow
Hampden County was hit by some strong storms Sunday afternoon, leaving behind damage in parts of East Longmeadow and Springfield.
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between July 26 & August 4
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, July 26 and Thursday, August 4. Seller: Elizabeth Pawlowski (quit claim) Buyer: Kevin & Laurie Doherty. Price: $335,000. 10 Willerval Ave. Seller: Paul & Brenda Paris. Buyer: Christie & Todd Brenner.
fallriverreporter.com
Horseneck Beach State Reservation closes according to Department of Conservation and Recreation
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a closure of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in the Town of Westport for the remainder of the day due to a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including intense rip tide.
Remembering Dartmouth’s Tyler Joseph Leonard [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
A foundation honoring the memory of Dartmouth's Tyler Joseph Leonard and Child and Family Services are working together to help young people at risk of committing suicide. Tyler was 30 years old, a graduate of Dartmouth High School and Bridgewater State University, when he took his own life in 2018.
