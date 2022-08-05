Dior’s New Look Inspired This Bride’s English Garden Wedding Dress

Read on www.vogue.co.uk
Related
Vogue
From Crushing On Noughties Supers To Dressing Kendall: Fidan Novruzova Is A Name To Know
“This is embarrassing, but my interest in fashion started from Blogspot,” laughs designer Fidan Novruzova. “I remember being mesmerised by the supermodels of the time, as well – like Natasha Poly, Daria Werbowy and Abbey Lee – and then I just learned more about clothes through absorbing the internet.” Today, the Central Saint Martins graduate – who was born to Azerbaijani parents and raised in Moldova – is a cult favourite for the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and FKA Twigs, since launching her brand in 2020.
Vogue
Daisy Edgar-Jones’s Fringed Dress Is By A New Vogue Favourite
Marsh girl Kya, her character in the big-screen adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, spends most of her time in worn dungarees, but Daisy Edgar-Jones’s real-world wardrobe is decidedly more glamorous. For an appearance on the red carpet at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, the British star chose a fringed and floral dress by Conner Ives, the designer behind the upcycled T-shirt dresses team Vogue has been wearing all summer.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Vogue
The Outfits In Nope Tell Their Own Story
The outfits in Nope, Jordan Peele’s latest film, tell their own complex and metaphor-filled story. This makes sense for a film that operates heavily through symbols and references – telling the mind-bending story of an alien organism that buckles against being seen or photographed. Another major plot point of the modern Western involves the Haywood siblings, played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, fighting to retain ownership of their horse ranch, kept afloat through Hollywood gigs. (Note: spoilers ahead). The film’s costume designer, Alex Bovaird, added poetic layers to Peele’s visual masterpiece through her lauded and in-demand touch. (Past credits of hers include The White Lotus, American Honey and Bad Education.)
RELATED PEOPLE
Vogue
The Grooms Combined Elements Of Mumbai And New Orleans At Their Beachside Wedding
When Adam Shapiro and Gautam Rajani, the co-founders of men’s resort brand SMR Days, decided to get married in Ibiza, it seemed a long way from their respective hometowns of New Orleans and Mumbai, but it chimed with their brand ethos – “effortless menswear for long summer days” – perfectly. Based in London, the couple wanted their distinct cultures to meet in the Balearics, uniting 150 friends and family somewhere between Bayou and Bombay in spirit. “India is super important to us, as is New Orleans,” says Adam. “We really enjoy spending time in each other’s homes.”
Vogue
Are Men’s Bags Overtaking Trainers In The Resale Market?
On YouTube, there’s a whole subculture of sneakerheads showing off their impressive shoe collections. In one 2020 video, which has over a million views, a 17-year-old walks us through his £1 million collection, including a pair of Air Jordans signed by basketball player Chris Paul. There’s also a popular Complex series that goes shopping with celebrity trainer fanatics like Pete Davidson and Bella Hadid (the latter of whom once famously said, “If he comes through in these…homeboy’s gonna, like, get it”). In the luxury menswear resale space, it’s clear that the appetite for collecting one-of-a-kind sneakers still persists. But it turns out searches for rare men’s handbags are increasingly coming up on its heels.
Vogue
After Toxic Shock Syndrome Claimed Her Legs, Lauren Wasser Set About Reshaping The Fashion Industry
Like a knight in shining armour: that’s how I felt closing the Louis Vuitton cruise show in San Diego this past May. As the sun set behind the beautiful, brutalist Salk Institute, casting long shadows on the concrete runway, I walked out wearing a floor-sweeping silver coat – my legs as golden as the early evening light, shimmering beneath metallic shorts – leading the way for the army of models behind me.
Comments / 0