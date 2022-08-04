ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

Erin Lagone of Muscatine, Iowa, Named to the Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic

By Christine Beaudry
rcreader.com
 4 days ago
Read on www.rcreader.com

Comments / 0

Related
rcreader.com

Here Come the Mummies, August 19

Friday, August 19, 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. Described by the Examiner as “a band unlike any other” and Blurt magazine as “a hybrid of Idris Muhammad, George Clinton, Ohio Players, and Earth, Wind & Fire,” the tightly-wrapped funk, rock, and R&B musicians of Here Come the Mummies return to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center stage on August 19, their infectious grooves leading The Bob & Tom Show co-host Bob Kevoian to call one of their concerts “the most fun I've had in 20 years.”
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy