Cow Canyon fire is still at zero percent containment, fire officials working on a plan

Redmond man dies in Wenatchee River after going underwater while kayaking
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A Redmond man died last weekend in a kayaking accident. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said the 25-year-old man was seen kayaking without a life jacket when he went underwater this past Sunday. Swimmers in the area, near the Leavenworth KOA on the Wenatchee River,...
Suspect in Sunnyside killed in shootout with police
The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning around 1:25 a.m. near the 3900 block of Gilbert road. According to a press release, the Sunnyside Police Department responded to shots fired at a gathering at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Police...
