Japan's Households Increase Spending For First Time In 4 Months

Chinese Minister Bristles At Blinken Statement; Says China Will Never Forget Its National Shame
A top Chinese official has taken to Twitter to lash out against U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that China's military response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan was an "overreaction." In a series of tweets, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying unleashed a scathing attack on...
HSBC Names Patrick Boumalham New Global Head Of Wealth Sales
HSBC has appointed Patrick Boumalham as its new global head of wealth sales within its markets division, effective in September, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a company spokesperson. He replaces Antony Shaw, HSBC's global head of wealth sales who was named the CEO of...
SoftBank Posts Record $23 Billion Net Loss On Vision Fund Pain
SoftBank Group Corp unveiled a $23 billion quarterly net loss on Monday, its biggest ever, as a market sell-off upended tech stocks and shredded valuations at its sprawling Vision Fund unit. The pain in the April-June quarter comes fresh after the closely watched Vision Fund posted a record $26 billion...
Explainer-Why The Unification Church Has Become A Headache For Japan's Kishida
Japan's Fumio Kishida is expected to reshuffle his cabinet on Wednesday, as his party's ties to the Unification Church have dented public support following the assassination of former premier Shinzo Abe last month. Abe's suspected killer bore a grudge against the church, alleging it bankrupted his mother, and blamed Abe...
Softbank Plans Vision Fund Layoffs, Streamlined Investments Amid 'Downward Trend' In Share Prices
Japanese investment management conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. will undergo cost reductions, including layoffs, at Vision Fund, after the investment management conglomerate's venture capital fund posted over $20 billion in net loss during the second quarter. SoftBank chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said there was a need "to cut costs with no sacred areas."
Alibaba And Tencent Reach The End Of The Road
China's technology giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings have reached the end of the feverish growth road, turning from emerging into mature companies under the close supervision of government regulators. As a result, both companies have seen their sales growth declining substantially in recent quarters as regulators have limited their...
Exxon Mobil's Nigeria Asset Sale Hits Regulatory Hurdle
Nigeria's petroleum regulator said on Tuesday it stood by its refusal to approve Exxon Mobil's $1.28 billion sale of shares in its Nigerian unit to Seplat after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the transaction. Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) head, Gbenga Komolafe, said under a new petroleum law passed last...
In reversal, Brazil court reopens case of rainforest park
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — After declaring the decision final, a state court backpedaled Monday and reopened a lawsuit that invalidates a protected area in Brazil’s Amazon. The judicial reversal is a setback for a cattle rancher dubbed the rainforest’s worst perpetrator. The Mato Grosso state prosecutors’...
Airbus Delivered 46 Jets In July, Books Big China Order
Airbus on Monday confirmed slower deliveries in July as a supply crunch left semi-finished jets outside its factories without engines, but bolstered its future business with confirmation of a major new order from China. The European planemaker said it had delivered 46 planes in July, down from 60 in the...
SoftBank Steps Up Asset Sales From Sinking Portfolio
SoftBank Group Corp is accelerating asset sales after its flagship Vision Fund unit booked nearly $50 billion in losses in just six months, but Chief Executive Masayoshi Son faces narrowing options and slumping valuations, analysts said. Son said on Monday that he is in discussions to sell asset manager Fortress,...
More Locations Find There Way Onto CDC's 'High' Risk Travel List Amid COVID Case Spikes
With about half of the 235 locations that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently monitoring listed in the highest COVID warning category for travel for Americans, two more destinations were added on Monday. The CDC upgraded both the Middle Eastern country of Jordan and the Caribbean...
Russians Under Sanctions Fail To Declare Assets In Line With German Law
None of the Russians targeted by European Union sanctions have declared their assets to German authorities as required to do under Germany's sanctions law, the German government said, prompting a call for the transparency regime to be tightened. Some 4.28 billion euros in assets belonging to sanctioned oligarchs have been...
Shrinking U.S. Cattle Herd Signals More Pain From High Beef Prices
U.S. consumers grappling with soaring inflation face more pain from high beef prices as ranchers are reducing their cattle herds due to drought and lofty feed costs, a decision that will tighten livestock supplies for years, economists said. The decline in cattle numbers, combined with stiff costs for other production...
Buterin Optimistic Crypto Payment Will Become 'Mainstream Again'
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is optimistic that Ethereum's The Merge would price-in soon and that cryptocurrency payments would become mainstream again. The crypto genius, during the Korea Blockchain Week 2022 on Monday, said the much-awaited The Merge, or Ethereum's transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, would bring back cryptocurrency payments and other crypto use cases in the next decade, which became "less popular" after 2018. Buterin noted that transaction costs could go as low as $0.2 cents with scaling technology.
Japan Will Struggle To Evacuate Its Citizens From Taiwan, China If War Breaks Out: Report
Japan would struggle to evacuate its citizens from both Taiwan and China in the event of an armed conflict between the mainland and the island, according to a wargame simulated by a Tokyo-based think tank. China's recent wargames, which saw PLA missiles falling in waters controlled by Japan, had triggered Tokyo with the Defense Ministry calling the act "a serious threat to national security."
