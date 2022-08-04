ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Increase, But Labor Market Remains Tight

By Lucia Mutikani
International Business Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
International Business Times

HSBC Names Patrick Boumalham New Global Head Of Wealth Sales

HSBC has appointed Patrick Boumalham as its new global head of wealth sales within its markets division, effective in September, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a company spokesperson. He replaces Antony Shaw, HSBC's global head of wealth sales who was named the CEO of...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Shrinking U.S. Cattle Herd Signals More Pain From High Beef Prices

U.S. consumers grappling with soaring inflation face more pain from high beef prices as ranchers are reducing their cattle herds due to drought and lofty feed costs, a decision that will tighten livestock supplies for years, economists said. The decline in cattle numbers, combined with stiff costs for other production...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
International Business Times

The Great Decoupling: Why Corporations Must Drive Supply Chain Security By Diversifying Away From China

Let's face it. China ate our lunch in manufacturing. Since China's 2001 entry into the World Trade Organization, China has successfully organized its massive population, created world-class infrastructure and leveraged predatory domestic market access tactics and intellectual property appropriation to aggressively industrialize at the expense of the West. According to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy