Brittney Griner Sentenced To 1 Year In Russian Prison Over Less Than 1 Gram Of Hashish Oil
On Thursday, A Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in a penal colony after finding her guilty of bringing illegal drugs into Russia. We should all be angry. Injustice is injustice no matter what country it happens in and nine years of a small amount of cannabis oil is unjust. According […]
Kamala Harris Lands Herself In Hot Water Over Her Stance On Brittney Griner's Sentencing
On February 17, WBNA star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for carrying cannabis oil, sparking a national conversation and initiative to bring the Phoenix Mercury center back home. In March, Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, spoke out via Instagram about the pain she was experiencing due to Brittney's uncertain situation...
Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia
It’s been months since the fateful day that shook up Brittney Griner’s life, leading to her highly-publicized arrest in Russia. While the judicial system is – as it is anywhere in the world – a slow-moving entity, the day in question back on February 17 went by fast for Griner, who dealt with a whirlwind of events amplified by a language barrier that made it hard for her to completely understand what was going on.
Family of American teacher sentenced to 14 years hard labor in Russia calls on Biden administration to formally negotiate for his release
The family of an American sentenced to 14 years at a hard labor camp in Russia fears that he has been given what amounts to a "a death sentence" and is calling on the Biden administration to designate him as wrongfully detained, which would trigger formal diplomatic efforts to secure his release.
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Brittney Griner Faces ‘Serious’ Health Threats Says American Formerly Held Captive in Russia
Brittney Griner fast approaches 200 days in Russian captivity. Arrested on arguably legitimate grounds, the… The post Brittney Griner Faces ‘Serious’ Health Threats Says American Formerly Held Captive in Russia appeared first on Outsider.
Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia
On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
What is a Penal Colony? Brittney Griner Russian Prison Conditions Examined
The conditions in penal colonies, which make up the vast majority of Russian prisons with 684 of the 692 penitentiaries, differ from a typical prison.
Donald Trump says Mar-a-Lago home ‘raided’ as FBI executes search warrant – live updates
Former US president described the incident at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida as ‘an unannounced raid’ but did not specify what was taken
Wife of Navy lieutenant jailed in Japan makes impassioned plea to Biden for his release
The wife of a US Navy lieutenant who was jailed for three years in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical episode says she plans to stay in Washington DC “as long as it takes” to secure his release.Brittany Alkonis called on President Joe Biden to intervene after exhausting legal efforts to prove her husband Ridge Alkonis had been denied a fair trial.“This is really about my kids, while it is hard for us, the ones really paying the price for this and for the alliance and politics are my kids,” she told Fox News.The Navy officer and...
Former US Marine describes 'terrible' time in Russia prison as Biden admin negotiates releasing Griner, Whelan
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who spent three years in a Russian prison, called on the Biden administration to do more to help free the dozens of other Americans currently detained abroad. Reed was arrested in 2019 for allegedly hitting a Russian police officer. He was found guilty in July...
Brittney Griner's prison sentence is 'clearly political' and she'll have to face a 'kangaroo court' in Moscow to appeal, according to Trevor Reed, a Marine veteran who was detained in Russia for nearly three years
Trevor Reed, a former US marine, was sentenced by a Russian court to nine years in prison in 2020 before he was freed this year.
California’s Governor Tells Hollywood Film Industry It Shouldn’t Make Films in Georgia on Moral and Political Grounds
Another attack on states outside California from Newsom. Gov. Gavin Newsom of CaliforniaOffice of the Governor of California, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On July 4, California's Governor Gavin Newsom spent $105,000 on TV adverts to run in Florida. He used those adverts to make the claim that "freedom is under attack" in Florida and invited residents of the state to move to California "where we still believe in freedom".
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fires elected state prosecutor for signing a document in opposition to arresting women seeking abortions
Thursday morning, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he had removed State Attorney Andrew Warren due to “neglect of duty.”. Hillsborough County State Attorney Warren, who has been voted into office twice, is viewed as a “rising liberal leader,” and also has a reputation for working well with law enforcement.
Albert Woodfox, ‘Angola Three′ inmate who spent 44 years in solitary, dead at 75
NEW ORLEANS — Albert Woodfox, a member of the “Angola Three” who spent nearly 44 years in solitary confinement in a Louisiana prison, died Thursday, his family said. He was 75. Woodfox, who was released from prison in 2016 after a federal court vacated his conviction for...
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in Texas
As soon as Democratic Mayor Eric Adams turned down Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s offer to visit his state, New York received its first 50 migrants at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan.
The 5 Florida homes taken from a Miami doctor convicted of a $38 million fraud
Miami doctor Armando Valdes didn’t just lose his freedom last week when he was sentenced to federal prison after a six-year healthcare fraud run through a West Miami-Dade office — he lost his house, four other houses or condominiums in South Florida and an empty lot adjacent to one of the houses.
Alabama’s Latest Botched State Killing Once Again Shows the Cruelest Method of Execution
Alabama’s execution of James Nathan Jones last month offered the latest evidence that lethal injection is a notoriously bad way to put people to death. His execution took more than three hours to complete. It was a gruesome affair from start to finish. Once touted as America’s most humane...
Rapper Fetty Wap jailed after alleged FaceTime death threat
NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap was jailed Monday after, prosecutors say, he threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in a pending federal drug conspiracy case. Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, told the man, “Imma kill you and everybody you with,” and flashed a gun during the Dec. 11 video call about two months after his arrest in the drug case, prosecutors said. U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, acting on a request from prosecutors, revoked Maxwell’s bond and sent him to jail following a hearing Monday in federal court on Long Island. Messages seeking comment were left with Maxwell’s lawyers. The “Trap Queen” rapper is scheduled to perform in Mobile, Alabama, on Aug. 19 and Austin, Texas, on Aug. 27, according to his website.
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?
The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
