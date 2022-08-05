ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia

It’s been months since the fateful day that shook up Brittney Griner’s life, leading to her highly-publicized arrest in Russia. While the judicial system is – as it is anywhere in the world – a slow-moving entity, the day in question back on February 17 went by fast for Griner, who dealt with a whirlwind of events amplified by a language barrier that made it hard for her to completely understand what was going on.
NBC News

Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia

On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
The Independent

Wife of Navy lieutenant jailed in Japan makes impassioned plea to Biden for his release

The wife of a US Navy lieutenant who was jailed for three years in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical episode says she plans to stay in Washington DC “as long as it takes” to secure his release.Brittany Alkonis called on President Joe Biden to intervene after exhausting legal efforts to prove her husband Ridge Alkonis had been denied a fair trial.“This is really about my kids, while it is hard for us, the ones really paying the price for this and for the alliance and politics are my kids,” she told Fox News.The Navy officer and...
Toby Hazlewood

California’s Governor Tells Hollywood Film Industry It Shouldn’t Make Films in Georgia on Moral and Political Grounds

Another attack on states outside California from Newsom. Gov. Gavin Newsom of CaliforniaOffice of the Governor of California, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On July 4, California's Governor Gavin Newsom spent $105,000 on TV adverts to run in Florida. He used those adverts to make the claim that "freedom is under attack" in Florida and invited residents of the state to move to California "where we still believe in freedom".
The Associated Press

Rapper Fetty Wap jailed after alleged FaceTime death threat

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap was jailed Monday after, prosecutors say, he threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in a pending federal drug conspiracy case. Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, told the man, “Imma kill you and everybody you with,” and flashed a gun during the Dec. 11 video call about two months after his arrest in the drug case, prosecutors said. U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, acting on a request from prosecutors, revoked Maxwell’s bond and sent him to jail following a hearing Monday in federal court on Long Island. Messages seeking comment were left with Maxwell’s lawyers. The “Trap Queen” rapper is scheduled to perform in Mobile, Alabama, on Aug. 19 and Austin, Texas, on Aug. 27, according to his website.
Evie M.

Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?

The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
