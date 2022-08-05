3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.

Read on www.kctv5.com
Related
Six Injured in JoCo Crash
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Jason Eckhart of Knob Noster, was on US 50, two miles east of Route D, around 1 a.m., when the Nissan struck the rear of an eastbound 2015 Toyota, driven by 34-year-old Narsy Sirom from Sedalia.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-70 in Wyandotte County
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
KCTV 5
Pedestrian killed Sunday evening along Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Carolina man has died after he was injured in a vehicle-pedestrian collision Sunday evening along Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 6:28 p.m. Sunday on eastbound I-70, about a mile east of the I-635 interchange in Kansas...
Lone Jack Man Injured In Roundabout Crash
A Lone Jack man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 72-year-old Frederick R. Hartwig of Lone Jack was on Business 13 and Highway 13 at the south roundabout around 9:20 a.m., when he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, and his 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 injured in Kansas City crash after driver runs red light
The Kansas City Police Department said four people were injured in a crash after a driver failed to stop at a red light Saturday evening.
MSHP investigating police shooting at KC gas station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a man who drove toward KCPD officers at a gas station on Sunday night was shot and killed. Investigators say officers were called to a Phillips 66 gas station at 55th and Prospect on reports of a stolen vehicle just before 10 p.m. Officers initially found […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake
A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
KCTV 5
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at park in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left one young adult dead and another injured. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near N. 32nd Street and Ford Avenue. One person...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found shot, killed in car in south Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead late Sunday evening near Walnut Drive.
KCTV 5
Man charged following fatal shooting near 35th & Garfield this weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened this weekend near E. 35th Street and Garfield Avenue. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Officer, 42-year-old Samuel Avery has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to...
KCTV 5
Police investigate Kansas City’s 98th homicide of 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 98th homicide of 2022. Police confirm the deadly shooting happened late Sunday night shortly after 10 p.m. in the the 9900 block of Walnut. Kansas City police went to the scene after receiving multiple calls about the...
Kansas City police find owner of customized truck connected to hit-and-run
Kansas City police say they've found the owner of a customized Chevrolet Silverado suspected of hitting and severely injuring a pedestrian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Highway Patrol: KC police officers shoot person who charged at them with car
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- An individual is dead after being shot by a Kansas City police officer on Sunday night. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Kansas City police attempted to contact an individual inside a possible stolen vehicle. They add...
Four injured in three-vehicle crash Sunday morning
Kansas City Police Department said four people are injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
Suspect in fatal shooting of 2 KC-area teens turns himself in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman told the Kansas City Star that officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they...
KCTV 5
Officer-involved shooting at 55th, Prospect in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- An officer-involved shooting happened late Sunday night in the area of 55th and Prospect. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday. Police confirm it happened. It’s unknown who was injured and how serious anyone was injured. This is a developing story. Stay...
KMBC.com
KCPD identify victim in deadly apartment complex shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex that occurred Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Willow Creek apartments near 99th Street and Walnut. Police responded to multiple calls about sounds of gunfire, they found a man shot inside...
KCTV 5
Lawrence police continue to investigate arrest made in connection to Ohio quadruple homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department announced today that they continue to investigate why a suspect involved in a Ohio quadruple homicide was found in Lawrence Kansas. The suspect is 39 year old Stephen Marlow who was taken into Douglas county custody Saturday evening after officers were informed...
2 seriously injured in vehicle collision on Troost Avenue
Three people were injured, two of which are in serious condition, after a two-vehicle collision Saturday night at East 77th Street and Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
Comments / 1