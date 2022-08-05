ENSHRINEMENT WEEK: Dos and Don’ts for Events at Tom Benson

Read on www.whbc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel MavenHartville, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
MLive.com
Teams kick off fall practice for 2022 football season under the lights at midnight
At midnight, the calendar officially ticked over to August 8. For high school coaches and athletes around Michigan, that meant the official start of practices for fall sports. For some of those coaches, waiting until morning wasn’t an option. Some teams around the state got an early jump on...
KSNB Local4
Northwest field renovations changing home football locations to start season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With fall high school sports quickly approaching, the Grand Island Northwest football team will not be playing games on its home field to start the year. School officials told Local4 News that the renovation project currently underway on the Vikings’ athletic field will not be...
High school football: Heat acclimatization practices kick off
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In just a few weeks, Friday night lights will return. Before anyone can break off a long touchdown run, players need to practice. Heat acclimatization practices are the first step."It's an exciting time. Kind of like Christmas for football coaches," Gateway football coach Don Holl said Monday.With humidity and temperatures making it ideal to search for air conditioning, it's the weather these young athletes are preparing for. Heat acclamation week is designed to get athletes ready for the hot and humid days of their training camps and early-season games. "It's very, very important for the kids to get adjusted,"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 great burger places in Cleveland
If one of your favorite comfort food are some nice fries paired with a juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Cleveland where you can treat yourself to some delicious burgers. So if you happen to live in Cleveland or its surroundings and you have never been to any of these places, call your friends, and go visit them. Once you taste the food at any of these burger spots, you'll want to keep going back for more, that's for sure. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
NBC Sports
Art McNally on Hall of Fame induction: This is the greatest thing for an official
Art McNally became the first on-field official to earn enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. Baseball has 10 umpires in its Hall of Fame and the NBA and NHL each have 16. McNally, 97, was elected in the contributor category in the Class of 2022. “For...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2022 class takes its spot in Canton
From the innovator of the Lambeau Leap to one of the most beloved head coaches in NFL history, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 took its rightful place in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday. Eight new members of the Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most...
Comments / 1