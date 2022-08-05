Heatwaves: how do scientists forecast them? 5 climate change stories to read this week

Read on www.weforum.org
Related
World Economic Forum
Jet streams and heatwaves: what's the link?
Jet streams – strong winds above the Earth – are fuelling heatwaves. Image: Unsplash/Lucian Dachman.
World Economic Forum
Drought in Europe - and other environment stories you need to read this week
Climate change is affecting rainfall patterns, causing drought in many parts of the world. Image: Unsplash/Steve Harvey.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Comments / 0