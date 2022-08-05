ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 killed in lightning strike near White House

By Colin McCullough, Paul LeBlanc, Sonnet Swire, CNN
Strangers huddled together under a tree. Then lightning struck.

WASHINGTON - All day long, the tall, leafy tree had been a source of shade and comfort for Amber Escudero-Kontostathis. Amid 90-some degree heat, she'd spent hours canvassing tourists in front of the White House for donations to help refugees in Ukraine, her family said. As she finished her shift on Thursday last week, a storm gathered overhead, thickening with clouds, rain and thunder.
Lightning Strike Outside White House Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured (UPDATE)

UPDATED 8/5, 6:52 p.m. ET: An apparent lightning strike in Washington, D.C., has left three people dead, police confirmed Friday. According to NBC 4, two of the victims have been identified as 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna Mueller—a tourist couple who were visiting from Wisconsin. The third victim is said to me a 29-year-old man, but his name has not been released to the public.
