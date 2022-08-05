3 killed in lightning strike near White House

UPDATED 8/5, 6:52 p.m. ET: An apparent lightning strike in Washington, D.C., has left three people dead, police confirmed Friday. According to NBC 4, two of the victims have been identified as 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna Mueller—a tourist couple who were visiting from Wisconsin. The third victim is said to me a 29-year-old man, but his name has not been released to the public.

