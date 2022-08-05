ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime

More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group

The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
Shreveport, LA
Government
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins Disqualified From Re-election

Major news in the Shreveport Mayors race as incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins has been disqualified from his reelection bid. A Caddo District Court Judge ruled today that an issue with paperwork disqualifies Shreveport's Mayor from seeking reelection. The issue surrounds Perkins' residency listed on his election paperwork. The forms filed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Is Mayor Perkins Ineligible for Office?

A lawsuit has been filed that may signify the end of the campaign for current Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. According to Shreveport attorney Hugo Holland, who filed the lawsuit, Perkins provided incorrect information on his filing to run in the upcoming Shreveport mayoral election. Shreveport Constitutional Attorney Royal Alexander told...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Make Arrest in June Homicide

On June 25, 2022, at 11:20 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 West 70th Street. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the male victim deceased. The victim was later identified as Jeremy Wyatt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Ban on Abortions is Back in Effect

Louisiana's "Trigger Laws" that took effect when the US Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade on June 24th, are currently back in effect while the laws are being reviewed. This means the three abortion clinics in Louisiana, including Hope Medical Group in Shreveport must cease most abortions immediately. The ban includes nearly all abortions, except in those rare cases to save the mother's life, or if the baby wouldn't survive the birth. There are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Is Top 20 In Cities For Highest Unemployment In The US

The job market in the United States looks a lot different today than it did at this time in 2020. Now we're on the backside of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the unemployment rate has been surprisingly low across the US. In fact, the unemployment rate has been so low on a national scale, that it is challenging the traditional definition of a "recession" in the economy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana

There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Geek’d Con 2022 Panel Schedule

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is set to return August 19th-21st at the Shreveport Convention Center. The 2022 Geek'd Con will be the 7th show in Downtown Shreveport since 2015. Geek'd Con is Shreveport's version of events like San Diego Comic Con or Dallas Fan Expo. It's a huge event...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

New School Zone Cameras Now Active

School safety, and the safety of our children is first and foremost on our minds these days. And one way to protect children is to make sure drivers obey the speed laws in school zones. I live in a school zone, and I've seen people pass other drivers who are slowing down. Police can't monitor all school zones, so that's where Blue Line Solutions comes in.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Seek Bank Forgers

Shreveport Police are asking for help identifying two suspects depositing multiple fraudulent checks that caused a substantial loss to the business. SPD officers responded to the call at Barksdale Federal Credit Union, where they were able to obtain several photos of two suspects at the North Market branch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Were There Sparks in First Shreveport Mayoral Forum?

All 10 candidates showed up for the first Shreveport Mayoral forum. The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana held the forum Thursday evening to a packed gymnasium. The forum was scheduled to present 7 questions with each candidate having 1 minute to respond. But after introductions, and in order to keep within the established time frame, there was only time for 5 questions.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

