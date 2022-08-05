How easy to drive are the 2022 Subaru Forester, Outback, and Legacy for everyday use? Consumer Reports say they are the best in their category. The 2022 Subaru Forester compact SUV, 2022 Outback midsize SUV, and Legacy sedan are the best new vehicles for everyday use. What does that mean for SUV and car shoppers? According to a new study from Consumer Reports, the three Subaru models and the six models below are the most effortless to drive every day with comfortable seats, straightforward controls, and good visibility.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO