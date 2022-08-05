The Army Brief: Abortion hearing; Improving crash reporting data; Howitzer rounds; and more...

Read on www.defenseone.com
Related
Defense One
Today's D Brief: China's Taiwan wargames, cont.; Ukraine lessons for RIMPAC; Space war contingency planning; And a bit more.
China’s military is still cosplaying war around Taiwan, and state-run media said Sunday that this sort of thing will be happening “regularly” in the Taiwan Strait between the island and the mainland. The drills began Thursday, after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan’s capital city of Taipei, becoming the highest-ranking American official to do so since 1997.
Defense One
White House Sending Key Air Defense System Ammunition To Ukraine
The United States announced $1 billion in additional security aid for Ukraine on Monday that includes ammunition for much-anticipated air defense systems that Kyiv has said are critical to defending against long-range Russian missile attacks. The package also includes thousands of rounds of ammunition for the ground artillery and rocket...
CNBC
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
Defense One
As China, Taiwan Tensions Flare, US Faces Shrinking Window to Deter Conflict
Even as China’s recent exercises near Taiwan highlighted Beijing’s growing ability to invade the small island nation, legislation working its way through Congress could help the United States arm Taiwan against such an attack. But there is disagreement in Taipei and in Washington about how best to fortify the island—and how much time they have to do so.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Defense One
The Pentagon’s Plan to Speed Up Software Buying for Weapons Systems
As the Pentagon’s business systems and its biggest weapons platforms increasingly rely on more frequent software updates, the Defense Department is working to change its processes so it can buy and deliver software as quickly as it's needed. One of the primary ways it's doing so is through its...
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home ‘raided’ as FBI executes search warrant – live updates
Former US president described the incident at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida as ‘an unannounced raid’ but did not specify what was taken
Third fuel tank collapses as helicopters battle Cuban blaze
Helicopters scrambled Monday to contain a days-old blaze that felled a third tank at a fuel depot in Cuba, as the search continued for 16 missing firefighters. On Monday, the governor of the western Matanzas province said the blaze had spread to a third tank, which collapsed like two others before it did over the weekend.
Defense One
The Navy's Fleet Plan Has Two Strikes Against It
Recently, the Navy quietly submitted a report required by the fiscal 2022 defense authorization bill. Thes classified report apparently details the number and type of warships needed to execute the national defense strategy. Little is known of this Battle Force Ship Assessment and Requirement report other than a goal of 373 ships.
Comments / 0