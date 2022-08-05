The Small Town Of Lusk, Wyoming Now Has Impressive New Cowboy Mural

Read on k2radio.com
lingleguide.com
Bear sightings in Lingle and Fort Laramie
LINGLE – The Lingle Town Council convened for their first meeting of August on Wednesday. During the meeting, Police Chief Endra Andrews reported there had been sightings of bears in both Lingle and Fort Laramie over the past week. “It has come to my attention there have been multiple...
SE Wyoming Communities Face Heat Advisories, 100+ Temps Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for several communities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle for today, with temperatures expected to crack the 100-degree mark in some places. Communities facing heat advisories include Wheatland, Torrington, and Lusk in Wyoming as well as Scottsbluff,...
police1.com
Wheatland Wyoming Police Officer
A career you can be proud of that is stable, in demand, and well-paying? The Wheatland Police Department is currently seeking motivated individuals looking to join our team as a Police Officer. This position will be open until filled. Potential candidates must be willing to work 12 hour patrol shifts....
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Prison Guard Shot At Nebraska Grocery Store Has Been Flown To Care
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An off-duty Wyoming prison guard was life-lighted after being shot in the belly in Nebraska on Thursday by a man whom authorities think is his cousin, according to area police. Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, an officer at the Wyoming Department of...
wylr.net
Processing Facility: Kosher packing plant to open in Wheatland
First American Farms, LLC CEO and President Linda King recently announced the purchase of land for a kosher packing plant near Wheatland on U.S. Route 26 about four miles from Interstate 25. King says the building process is anticipated to begin next spring and will take about 14 months. “It’s...
