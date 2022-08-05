ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ice Cube Partners With Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Naturally

By Robert Longfellow
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1viR_0h63B5uW00

Source: @IceCube / GMCR

Ice Cube has teamed up with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (GMCR) for a cold collaboration, literally. The brand and the rap legend, actor, and filmmaker have partnered on Brew Over Ice (BOI) coffee aka coffee pods catered specifically to pour over ice cube s.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

That said, the “It Was A Good Day Rapper” and GMCR are dubbing BOI as the official drink of Summer Fridays. Therefore, to celebrate their proclamation they are hosting sweepstakes, via social media, to give away exclusive Brew Over Ice ( Cube ) Summer FRIDAY kits. For your chance to get one you’ll have to tune in to Cube ’s IG live on Friday, August 5 at 12 pm EST.

Get it? Ice Cube(s)…the movie Friday …ok, we’re sure you do.

Anyway, one winner will also get the chance to kick it with their friend over Zoom and over a cup of GMCR BOI coffee. In order to enter, post a photo of you and your GMCR ice d coffee, tag a friend and use @greenmtncoffee # Ice dCubeSummerFridays for a chance to win.

Watch Cube’s #IceCubeSummerFridays PSA below. Also, take note of Cube making sure to rock a Big 3 basketball league hat in the announcement. Now that’s a seasoned marketer through and through.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube)

LATEST POSTS :

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0he3L4_0h63B5uW00

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen

As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Drake Thanks JAY-Z & Mos Def, Brings Out Nelly Furtado At All Canadian North Stars Concert

Toronto, Canada – Drake celebrated the Canadian artists who “paved the way for all of us” at the opening night of his October World Weekend on Thursday (July 28). The 6 God hosted the All Canadian North Stars concert at HISTORY, the Toronto venue he and Live Nation Canada opened last year, where he brought together over a dozen Canuck Hip Hop and R&B pioneers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Ludacris
Footwear News

Nike and Patta Once Again Collaborate on the Air Max 1

Click here to read the full article. Nike and Patta have joined forces yet again, and just like their most recent sneaker project, the duo gives the ever popular Air Max 1 a new look. After delivering four iterations of the Air Max 1 in 2021, the Amsterdam-based clothing label and the sportswear giant’s ongoing “The Wave” series of sneakers continues with a new “Dark Russet/Metallic Silver” colorway arriving before week’s end. According to Patta, “The Wave” series of collaborative Nike Air Max 1s are “inspired by the African proverb ‘Each One Teach One’ and Patta’s unrelenting vision to create a connected,...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Cole Bennett Previews Lyrical Lemonade x Nike Air Force 1 Collab

Click here to read the full article. Nike’s latest Air Force 1 collab is with Lyrical Lemonade, a multimedia company founded by the Plano, Illinois-bred musician Cole Bennett. A first look at the Lyrical Lemonade x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab was shared by Bennett on his Instagram account yesterday but the release of the shoe wasn’t announced. The Lyrical Lemonade x Nike Air Force 1 Low features a premium tumbled leather upper that’s dressed in a predominantly white-based color scheme. Breaking up the simple color blocking are bold yellow Swoosh logos on the sides while Lyrical Lemonade’s signature logo is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Bossip

Wiz Khalifa Sits Down With DJ Envy & DJ Drama, Apologizes To The DJ Community For Poppy Confrontation

WIz Khalifa sits down with Dj Drama & Dj Envy to apologize for his viral outburst at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. Last week Wiz Khalifa was in Los Angeles at the popular nightclub Poppy celebrating the release of his new album Multiverse. We all know Wiz is the fun-loving laid back stoner who we never see losing his cool but that night things went sideways in record time. DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron were DJ’ing the evening and Wiz lost his cool after he claimed they weren’t playing songs from his new project and messing up his set. Wiz, in front of the packed crowd, told the DJs they sucked and even asked if they wanted to fight before pushing one of the men and telling him to leave the stage area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Food Drink#Brew Over Ice Lrb#Psa
XXL Mag

Wu-Tang Clan Fan Fined $604 for Rapping the N-Word in ‘Protect Ya Neck’

A Wu-Tang Clan fan in Scotland was slapped with a hefty fine for saying the N-word while rapping the lyrics to the group's classic debut single, "Protect Ya Neck." According to a report from The National, which was published last Friday (Aug. 5), Kyle Siegel, a 25-year-old White man, was fined £500 ($604 in USD), for using the N-word while rapping The Wu-Tang Clan's 1993 track "Protect Ya Neck." The young man was recording himself for a TikTok video while standing in a women’s bathroom stall.
MUSIC
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

139
Followers
756
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy