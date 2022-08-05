Ithaca’s LEAD program hoping to bring equity to criminal justice

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A larceny complaint leads to felony drug charges for two men in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tractor Supply on Route 13 where employees say they saw a man steal something and flee in a vehicle. Officers pulled a vehicle over shortly afterwards they say matched the description. During the traffic stop they allegedly found a large amount of packaged heroin and meth. 54-year-old Michael Rogers and 29-year-old Anthony Sigler, of Cortland, are each charged with two counts of felony drug possession.

