Read on www.kisswtlz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Midland home with landscaped riverfront backyard close to downtown for sale
MIDLAND, MI - A downtown home on the Tittabawasse River with a beautifully landscaped backyard is on the market in Midland. Built in 1915, the home is located at 605 W. Main Street and listed for $360,000. “This craftsman-style home is kind of unique, so that’s special for us. We...
nbc25news.com
New clothing store opens in Genesee Valley Mall
FLINT, Mich. - The grand opening of a new clothing store in Genesee Valley Mall took place Saturday morning. The name of the store is called KALM. The owner of the new store is 29-year-old, Kiara Tyler from Flint. Tyler tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the journey has not been easy,...
Glizzy Fest hosts Flint musicians for second year
FLINT, MI -- Packed into a two-block stretch of First Street in downtown Flint, residents, musicians and local businesses from gathered Saturday for the return of Glizzy Fest. The festival, which hosts local musical talent and vendors from businesses throughout the community, had its inaugural run last year. This year, it came back with a scaled down festival ground and new musicians.
kisswtlz.com
Kindergarten Immunizations Available in Bay County Tuesday
The Bay County Health Department (BCHD) will be providing vaccinations and important health screenings for kindergarten-aged children at the Bay County Health Department in downtown Bay City Tuesday, August 9 from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. The department will offer immunizations, lead testing, and hearing and vision testing. Immunizations and lead...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glizzy Fest returns to downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 6
FLINT, MI – The second annual Glizzy Fest will bring outdoor entertainment and festivities to downtown Flint this Saturday. Glizzy Fest, presented by Kerale C, is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at First Street at Saginaw Beach and Buckham Alley. This...
MLive.com
Blueberry Daze Weekend at Montrose Orchards
Kristy Dell carries a bucket of blueberries during Blueberry Daze Weekend at Montrose Orchards in Montrose on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Dell, who used to live in Clio, brought her family to the area from North Carolina to visit family, see NASCAR races and pick blueberries. 5 / 26. Blueberry...
Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
Sign On New Dort Hwy Extension Changes a Grand Blanc Street Name
You know that old sarcastic saying when someone messes up? The one that goes, "You had one job"? Well, someone had one job when it came to making a Grand Blanc street sign, and they messed up...big time. Residents were thrilled to see the Dort Highway extension from I-75 to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc25news.com
Flint Harley Riders hold fundraiser to raise money for Boys & Girls Club of Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Harley Riders came together Saturday to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Flint. The riders brought out their bikes and gathered the community for a BBQ. New links: Pet Fest returns to Ascension Genesys Hospital after two year hiatus. Roderick Mcadory, one...
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Country Chef in Clio dishing up homestyle food
CLIO, MI — Dawn Binder and George Gojcaj are entrepreneurs at heart with years of experience in the restaurant industry. Now, they have joined forces as the co-owners of The Country Chef of Clio, which opened on Monday, Aug. 1, at 2135 Vienna Road. Breakfast is served all day,...
kisswtlz.com
WSGW Morning Team Show: August 8, 2022 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave (off today) and Pat and YOU….. *************************************************************. What happens when a bear spends the night in a car? Here is the video evidence…. *************************************************************. *************************************************************. Click this box for more WinVitational information and to purchase entries into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Series I bonds are at 9.62% in interest, investment strategist says act now
GRAND BLANC, Mich.---Inflation is impacting almost every aspect of our lives, because as of June of this year, inflation is at 9.1 percent. David Kudla is the CEO and Chief Investment Strategist at Mainstay Capital Management in Grand Blanc. Kudla says SI bonds have a fixed rate and an inflation...
Detroit News
Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale
Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try the barbecue parfait from Bad Wolf BBQ
FREELAND, MI — Bad Wolf BBQ, a Freeland-based food truck, offers a popular layered barbecue parfait, extra cheesy mac and cheese, and award-winning brisket. “My mac and cheese is made from scratch,” said Kathy Hetzner, who owns the food truck with her husband, Mike Hetzner. “I put eight different cheeses in it.”
Amazing Burger Joint Has Insanely Awesome Old School Burgers
An old school cheeseburger is a tasty food option. I'm talking about the burgers that are grilled fresh on the flat top. Topped with cheese, a slice of onion, pickles, tomato, ketchup and mustard. Keep it simple, wrap it in some wax paper and I'm going to be well on my way to stuffing my belly.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
bridgemi.com
Flint may ditch year-round school, but other districts say it helps students
FLINT — Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said he hopes this new school year will be the last in which the district uses a year-round school calendar, an approach intended to avoid long, knowledge-draining summer breaks. Flint’s experiment with a “balanced calendar” was well-intentioned, Jones said. But there...
The top 3 cosplay contest winners at Flint’s big comic con and the rest of the best
FLINT, MI - Cosplayers came out in full force to show off their creativity at the largest comic con of the summer in Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con runs through Sunday, August 7 at the Dort Financial Center. The event features celebrity guests, panels, gaming and dozens of vendors selling...
3 arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Lansing area
Michigan State Police troopers with the Lansing Post were busy over the weekend, having found multiple guns while patrolling.
Comments / 0