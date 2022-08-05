ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

nbc25news.com

New clothing store opens in Genesee Valley Mall

FLINT, Mich. - The grand opening of a new clothing store in Genesee Valley Mall took place Saturday morning. The name of the store is called KALM. The owner of the new store is 29-year-old, Kiara Tyler from Flint. Tyler tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the journey has not been easy,...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Glizzy Fest hosts Flint musicians for second year

FLINT, MI -- Packed into a two-block stretch of First Street in downtown Flint, residents, musicians and local businesses from gathered Saturday for the return of Glizzy Fest. The festival, which hosts local musical talent and vendors from businesses throughout the community, had its inaugural run last year. This year, it came back with a scaled down festival ground and new musicians.
kisswtlz.com

Kindergarten Immunizations Available in Bay County Tuesday

The Bay County Health Department (BCHD) will be providing vaccinations and important health screenings for kindergarten-aged children at the Bay County Health Department in downtown Bay City Tuesday, August 9 from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. The department will offer immunizations, lead testing, and hearing and vision testing. Immunizations and lead...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Local
Michigan Business
Saginaw, MI
Business
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
City
Saginaw, MI
The Flint Journal

Glizzy Fest returns to downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 6

FLINT, MI – The second annual Glizzy Fest will bring outdoor entertainment and festivities to downtown Flint this Saturday. Glizzy Fest, presented by Kerale C, is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at First Street at Saginaw Beach and Buckham Alley. This...
MLive.com

Blueberry Daze Weekend at Montrose Orchards

Kristy Dell carries a bucket of blueberries during Blueberry Daze Weekend at Montrose Orchards in Montrose on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Dell, who used to live in Clio, brought her family to the area from North Carolina to visit family, see NASCAR races and pick blueberries. 5 / 26. Blueberry...
WLNS

Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
kisswtlz.com

WSGW Morning Team Show: August 8, 2022 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave (off today) and Pat and YOU….. *************************************************************. What happens when a bear spends the night in a car? Here is the video evidence…. *************************************************************. *************************************************************. Click this box for more WinVitational information and to purchase entries into...
SAGINAW, MI
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Detroit News

Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale

Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
OWOSSO, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
bridgemi.com

Flint may ditch year-round school, but other districts say it helps students

FLINT — Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said he hopes this new school year will be the last in which the district uses a year-round school calendar, an approach intended to avoid long, knowledge-draining summer breaks. Flint’s experiment with a “balanced calendar” was well-intentioned, Jones said. But there...
FLINT, MI

