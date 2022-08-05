ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Expanding CU2RE summer program supports UAB medical students

uab.edu
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.uab.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uab.edu

New alternate work options approved for campus staff

The pilot program affirmed, with data and feedback, some employee duties can be completed off site without a change to the experience of our students, faculty, staff and the community we serve, says UAB Chief Human Resource Officer Janet May. “We were able to demonstrate flexible work options can help...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Bama Rush: Meet the Alabama sororities

With Alabama sorority recruitment underway and Bid Day only a few days away, scores of young women will soon join the sisterhood at one of the University of Alabama’s sororities on campus. More than 2,500 women registered for 2022 formal recruitment, also known as “Bama Rush” on TikTok....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Meet 3 Lawson State nursing students + find out why they love it

For nursing students at Lawson State Community College, building relationships and making a difference is what drives them. Keep reading to hear from nursing students who share how their experience at Lawson State has prepared them for their futures in nursing and find out how you can start your own nursing career today.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Health
Tuscaloosa, AL
Health
City
Birmingham, AL
Montgomery, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Education
Montgomery, AL
Education
Birmingham, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Education
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Birmingham, AL
Health
Huntsville, AL
Education
birminghammommy.com

August Events Not to Miss in Birmingham

School might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you’re going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#Medical School#Medical Students#College#Uab Medical#Cu2re
AL.com

My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat

This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
ALABAMA STATE
greensborowatchman.com

Hale County College and Career Academy welcomes new principal, Dr. Marlon B. Murray

Dr. Marlon B. Murray is a life-long resident of Tuscaloosa and graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School. He attended Berry College earning a Bachelor’s degree in Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. He earned his Master’s from Jacksonville State University. He also earned his certification in Education Administration and Supervision from the University of Alabama. He acquired the Education Specialist degree from the University of West Alabama in Instructional Leadership. He recently received a Doctorate in Rural Education from the University of West Alabama. He has a keen interest in youth sports and athletics and currently is engaged with them.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama church helping those who choose life

Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Education
uab.edu

UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation

Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama. Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.
MACON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Hoover : Top 6 Places You Shouldn’t Miss in Hoover, Alabama

If you’re considering moving to Hoover Alabama, you might be wondering what you’ll find in the city. This fast-growing suburb is home to several golf courses and the Riverchase Galleria, a massive mixed-use development with restaurants, offices, and shopping. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy the outdoors and the area’s many attractions, including the Moss Rock Preserve, with boulders and streams. Other attractions include Aldridge Gardens, which features an art gallery, nature trails, and a lake.
HOOVER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy