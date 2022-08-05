ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved larrikin of cricket Andrew Symonds to have international cricket stadium named after him in home town of Townsville

By Ollie Lewis
Andrew Symonds is set to be honoured in his hometown, with The Riverway Stadium in Townsville expected to be named after the international cricket legend.

Symonds died in a car crash just outside of Townsville on May 14 aged 46, resulting in an outpouring of tributes for the cricket larrikin from the world of sport.

And NewsCorp has revealed that in a meeting last month, Townsville City Council decided to consider the move to rename The Riverway Stadium in Symonds' honour when raised by Cr Maurie Soars.

Cricket legend Andrew Symonds is set to be honoured with a stadium in Townsville renamed

Cr Soars urged the council to consider commemorating Symonds' contribution to cricket in the city, nationally and internationally.

'The work he did around here with the juniors and the local cricket scene was beyond compare and he did it without a voice,' he said.

'He did not want to take away or distract from the efforts that were being provided.'

He added that there is a great deal of interest from Townsville cricket, Queensland cricket and the wider community in naming the stadium after Symonds.

The council have decided to consult further on the move before proceeding.

The city council will discuss renaming the Riverway Stadium in the former cricketer's honour

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Symonds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Larrikin#Newscorp#Townsville City Council
