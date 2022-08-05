Read on talbotspy.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas prices falling with Milton stations posting $3.70 a gallon price
Delaware gas prices continued their decline over the weekend after dropping to the $4 mark last week, AAA reported. As of Sunday, the price at the pump fell to $3.94, down about a penny from a day earlier and nickel during the past week. In mid-June, Delaware motorists saw the...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's rental vacancy rate drops to 2.6 percent, underscoring severity of housing shortage
New US Census Bureau data reveals that Delaware’s rental vacancy rate is the third lowest in the country – a metric that housing and planning agencies say underscores the scale of the state’s housing shortage. Delaware’s vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2022 stood at 2.6...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott addresses Baltimore City's extreme weather response after severe storms
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Almost two days after Thursdays severe storms, just under 8,000 people across Baltimore are still without power. As of 11 a.m., 735 active outages were reported with 7,599 customers still affected. With high temperatures and more rain expected this weekend, Mayor Brandon Scott along with emergency...
wmar2news
Updated hurricane forecast for the Atlantic Basin
BALTIMORE — The new updated forecast for the rest of the Atlantic basin hurricane season was released August 4th. The update has trended downward some, as both the National Atmospheric and Oceanographic Administration and Colorado State University reduced the number of named storms, and hurricanes expected this season. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOC
Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore
SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
Cape Gazette
We are lucky to live in eastern Sussex County
Sometimes it takes someone from somewhere else to point out how lucky we are to live in eastern Sussex County. I know we all complain about the traffic, especially those of us who remember when Route 14, now Route 1, was a two-lane crown road with dirt shoulders, but those people who cram in here during the summer are the blood that keeps the largest industry in the area alive.
wnav.com
Marine Warning Issued by National Weather Service
Weather maps and radar indicates there is a lot of lightning in and around Annapolis. Emergency services remind us that when you hear the thunder roaring you move indoors. Do not take shelter under trees as they can be conduits for cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. Keep your ear on the radio...
12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021, related to a different deck collapse. Firefighters are investigating what caused a 20 foot by 30 foot deck attached to an Anne Arundel County home to collapse over the weekend. The collapse happened just before midnight on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
talbotspy.org
Rural Maryland Counsel Supports Channel Marker Crisis Bed Construction
Channel Marker, Inc., a local non-profit dedicated to providing wellness services to individuals diagnosed with mental illness, is pleased to announce the receipt of a $125,000 matching grant from the Rural Maryland Council and the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund. The grant was used for the construction of a new eight-bed Crisis Facility. The new Crisis Bed Program under Maryland’s Behavioral Health Administration will double the bed capacity on the Eastern Shore. Crisis Bed stabilization programs serve individuals suffering from an urgent behavioral health crisis who require facility based crisis services in a safe structured setting. The programs provide continuous 24-hour supports for individuals who do not require intensive clinical treatment in an inpatient psychiatric setting and would benefit from a short-term structured stabilization setting. The Crisis Bed model offers substantial benefits when compared to psychiatric inpatient hospitalization—namely, comparable outcomes, comparable client satisfaction, and substantially lower costs.
WMDT.com
Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes
BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
Gas leak prompts fire crews to shut down part of York Road in Towson
BALTIMORE -- Part of York Road in Towson has been shut down as first responders tend to a natural gas leak, according to volunteer firefighters operating in Baltimore County Firefighters said the gas leak stemmed from a commercial building in the 1000 block of York Road.Out of precaution, York Road has been shut down between West Road and Fairmount Avenue near the Radcliffe Center shopping mall, according to firefighters.
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer wants grant money back from historical society
District 3 Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer of Lewes is questioning a recent councilmanic grant to the Georgetown Historical Society. During council's July 26 meeting, Schaeffer said he was not aware of the Confederate veterans memorial and flag flying at the society's Marvel Museum on South Bedford Street. On June...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
talbotspy.org
James Rouse’s Inner Harbor Vision Continues to Unfold in Baltimore by Dennis Forney
Watching the development and revitalization of Baltimore’s inner harbor over the past 50 years has been something to behold. Talbot County native and visionary James Rouse sparked much of the transformation with his Harborplace complex in the heart of the city many decades ago. He understood the allure of public waterfront spaces where people could gather, enjoy being outside, take long walks, and watch the dynamic interaction between the humming maritime activity of the harbor and the culture of the multi-faceted city surrounding it.
Cape Gazette
GMB engineer passes PE licensure exam
The architectural and engineering firm of George, Miles & Buhr LLC congratulates staff member Joshua T. Elliott, P.E. on recently passing the eight-hour Principles and Practice of Engineering exam and becoming a licensed professional engineer in the State of Delaware. A Delmar native who currently resides in Ridgely, Md., Elliott...
Bay Net
Department Of Aging And Disabilities Announces Its Telephone Reassurance Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Telephone Reassurance Program is a free service provided by the Department of Aging and Disabilities to residents of Anne Arundel County. Volunteers place daily phone calls to older adults and individuals with disabilities to help them remain independent in their homes for as long as possible.
talbotspy.org
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
weaa.org
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
talbotspy.org
Mid-Shore History: The Hidden Truth of Emma L. Grason Miller with Karen Somerville
The recent memorializing of the Henry Highland Garnet School Media Center in the name of Emma L. Grason Miller opens a new door into Chestertown’s African American history and a long-overdue appreciation for the school’s founding on Calvert Street. One hundred six years ago, across College Avenue from...
Southern Delaware pallet village offers help for growing number of people experiencing homelessness
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware has seen a massive surge since the start of the pandemic. The latest point-in-time survey by the Delaware Continuum of Care found 2,369 people experiencing homelessness in the state, the highest count ever and more than double the number from the January 2020 survey.
Comments / 0