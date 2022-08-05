ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola reveals he will hold talks with Manchester City over a new contract before the end of the season as he enters the final year of his current deal, and admits: 'I would like to stay longer'

By Jack Gaughan for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Pep Guardiola opened the door to signing a new contract at Manchester City on the eve of the club’s title defence.

The 52-year-old, who has won the Premier League four times in five years, is now in the final season of his deal.

A decision on Guardiola’s future is unlikely to be taken until towards Christmas but he is deliberating extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium beyond seven years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lQd2_0h62qOzU00

‘I wouldn’t change my life here one second,’ he said. ‘We spoke with the club. In the middle of the season, end of the season, we will talk again about how we feel and decide what’s best for the club.

‘I said many times if they want it I’d like to stay longer but at the same time I have to be sure. It’s not the second or third season, it’s many years already and I have to see how the players behave.

‘I don’t want to be a problem, sometimes when you extend things and you force it it’s not good so we you have to go through it and relax and this kind of situation happens when it’s going to happen in a natural way. If you force it it’s not going well.

‘We will see what happens during the season and how we feel and the best decision for the club is going to be taken.’

City – who start their league campaign at West Ham United on Sunday – are on the hunt for a left back and closing in on the development signing of Anderlecht’s Sergio Gomez. Top target Marc Cucurella is off to Chelsea after City back away from Brighton’s asking price.

Bernardo Silva is attracting interest from Barcelona and, while Guardiola stopped short of shutting down talk of his exit, City do not want to let the Portuguese leave.

‘I would love if Bernardo could continue here because he's a special player for all of us in the locker room, but I don't know what is going to happen,’ Guardiola said.

‘What will happen is going to happen. If he stays, it is perfect. If in the end he has to leave it is because football is like this, the clubs have an agreement, the player has the desire and I will not be the reason to stop the desire. When you are a football player your life is so short.’

Guardiola added: ‘I want the best for the players. I want Bernardo to stay, to replace and find players is difficult. I want 100 per cent for Bernardo to stay, but if you want to leave and have an offer and the clubs get an agreement, what I said is common sense. This is the reality.

‘He is an important player for me, Bernardo is special but I don't know what is going to happen. As far as I know, City didn't get any offer - last season neither. This is what I can say. Bernardo is ready, training really well, ready for Sunday.’

