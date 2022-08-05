Read on fishduck.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dan Lanning gives update on quarterback improvement following first practice
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning addressed how the quarterback position has progressed from spring practices to fall training camp, saying all quarterbacks have adapted quickly to the new scheme Lanning has implemented over the offseason. “The biggest thing is knowledge of our system,” Lanning said. “In the spring, they probably...
These 5 Oregon Ducks are Ready to Get Autzen Stadium Rocking Again in 2022
The 2021 college football season was a bust for the Oregon Ducks. It was a season that saw them get knocked out of the top-four twice, missing out on the College Football Playoff, foiled by Utah twice, and eventually capping off the season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. All after a promising start with a Week 2 takedown of Ohio State in Columbus, too. However, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux did go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that?s a win, right?
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
5 great pizza places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
Comments / 0