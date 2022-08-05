ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk claims he was 'randomly' subjected to government drug tests after smoking weed on episode of The Joe Rogan Experience in 2018

By Walter Finch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk told a podcast that he had to prove to the US federal government he was not a drug addict after he publicly smoked marijuana on the Joe Rogan Show.

The world's richest man came under a government microscope because of 'one puff' in 2018, telling the Nelk Boys and John Shahidi it was 'pretty nutty'.

But he pointed the finger at his rivals in the space industry for inciting the government to investigate him.

'I did get a lot of backlash, because it's still federally illegal,' the tech titan said.

'Space X has federal government contracts, so our competitors were like ''why aren't you doing anything, look at him brazenly smoking weed on Joe Rogan's podcast.''

'They drug tested me for everything.'

The world's richest man came under a government microscope because of 'one puff' in 2018, which is still federally illegal, telling the Nelk Boys and John Shahidi it was 'pretty nutty'
Musk had sent Tesla stock briefly tumbling after he was filmed taking a marijuana and tobacco joint from Joe Rogan and having a tentative puff while discussing Tesla's plans for an airplane

The video quickly went viral as one of the world's richest and most influential men was seen consuming illegal drugs.

As well as founding Tesla, with a market capitalization of nearly a trillion dollars, entrepreneur whizz Musk also founded SpaceX, which won the federal contract to ferry US astronauts into space after the retirement of the space shuttle.

Most recently, in January the US government awarded Musk's company a $102million contract to transport military supplies and humanitarian aid around the world using a rocket.

Some of SpaceX's competitors include British aerospace company BAE Systems, United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin, founded by Musk's personal rival for world's richest man, Jeff Bezos.

