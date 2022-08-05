ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Race to save Beluga whale trapped in Paris's River Seine after somehow getting lost

By Matthew Lodge For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

French officials are racing to save a beluga whale which has become trapped in the River Seine.

The whale, which is normally found in the cold waters of the Arctic, was first spotted swimming up the river from the English Channel on Tuesday, August 2.

It headed upstream towards Paris, which the Seine flows through, before reaching a lock 44 miles (70km) from the French capital where it has stayed since then.

The appearance of the protected species has sparked concerns from rescue services and biodiversity officials, as they draw up plans to rescue the animal.

It is unclear what has driven the whale to swim so far from its natural habitat, and there are concerns that if it does not return it could die in the 'polluted' river.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUCYC_0h62mhqz00
The beluga whale was first spotted in the River Seine on Tuesday, and has since become trapped in between two locks 40 miles from Paris
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0libjw_0h62mhqz00

Observations of the whale, which has drifted between two locks on the river and barely moved yesterday, have indicated has appears to have 'skin changes and to be underweight'.

Drone footage showed the whale swimming slowly, its white silhouette just below the waterline and coming up to breathe.

The local prefecture said firefighters and biodiversity officials have evaluated the 'worrying' health of the animal, and plans are being drawn up to get it back where it belongs.

Gerard Mauger, deputy head of French Marine Mammal Research Group GEEC, said the mammal spent 'very little time on the surface' and appeared to have 'good' lung capacity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32MHgj_0h62mhqz00
Firefighters and biodiversity officials used drones to keep an eye on the beluga whale. Pictured: The white outline of the whale is shown on a drone camera yesterday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsRzc_0h62mhqz00
Rescue services have been monitoring the condition of the whale, which appears to be underweight. Pictured: Rescue services on the river yesterday

But Mauger said rescuers were struggling to guide the whale to the mouth of the Seine.

It is 'currently between the Poses dam and that of Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne', around 43 miles (70km) northwest of Paris, past the port of Rouen.

Officials did not specify the size of this individual, but an adult beluga can reach up to four metres (13 feet) in length.

Authorities in Normandy's Eure department urged people to keep their distance to avoid distressing the animal.

Lamya Essemlali, head of the non-profit marine conservation organisation Sea Shepherd, said some of her team would arrive with drones in the evening to locate the whale more easily.

'The environment is not very welcoming for the beluga, the Seine is very polluted and cetaceans are extremely sensitive to noise,' she said, adding that the Seine was 'very noisy'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODPz8_0h62mhqz00
There are concerns surrounding the health of the protected species, with one expert saying it is very sensitive to noise and is trapped in a 'very noisy' river. Pictured: Rescue services on the river in speed boats yesterday

'The challenge now will be to help feed it, and try to accompany it towards the ocean.'

'The urgency is to feed the whale to prevent it from suffering the same fate as the orca who died after starving to death.'

She told Reuters: 'The challenge now will be to help feed it, and try to accompany it towards the ocean.'

The prefecture said it would assist and monitor Sea Shepherd's efforts.

The Eure authorities said lone belugas do sometimes swim further south than usual, and are able to temporarily survive in fresh water.

While they migrate away from the Arctic in the autumn to feed as ice forms, they rarely venture so far south.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uD3kl_0h62mhqz00
Beluga whales (file image) are normally found in the cold waters of the Arctic ocean, although they do sometimes swim further south

The sighting follows the rare appearance of a killer whale in the Seine just over two months ago.

In late May, the mammal - also known as an orca, but technically part of the dolphin family - was found dead in the Seine between Le Havre and Rouen.

The animal had found itself stranded in the river and was unable to make its way back to the ocean despite attempts by officials to guide it.

A month later, another whale, believed to be a 10-metre-long (33 foot) Minke whale, was spotted in the Seine.

In September 2018, a beluga whale was spotted in the River Thames near Gravesend for a few days, in what was then the most southerly sighting of a beluga on British shores.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Seine#Paris#River Thames#The English Channel
The Independent

Swimmer savaged by 700lb bull shark relives horror moment he was attacked

A diver who had part of his arm and leg torn off by a 700lb bull shark has relived the horror of the moment he was attacked.Paul De Gelder, 45, was left choking on his own blood as the predator sank its 350 razor-like teeth into him in Sydney Harbour in February 2009.The former paratrooper, from Melbourne, had become a bomb disposal diver with the Australian Navy and was taking part in a routine military exercise when he was attacked.Recalling the moment - which he says he “dreaded all his life” while growing up in Australia - he told the...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Second world war bomb discovered in Italy’s dried-up river Po

Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy’s river Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged second world war bomb. Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450-kg...
EUROPE
The Independent

British boy, 8, attacked by three sharks on holiday in Bahamas ‘like scene from Jaws’

An eight-year-old British boy was ravaged by three sharks while on holiday in the Bahamas in an attack that “was like a scene out of Jaws”. Finley Downer, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, had to be dragged out of the water by his sister Lilly and rushed to hospital with deep cuts to his legs. His family had been on a five-island tour package, which included guided swimming with iguanas, pigs and nurse sharks at Compass Cay. His father Michael, 44, told The Sun: “My son could have been killed. It was like a scene out of Jaws.” He said that...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Mystery of body found in North Sea nicknamed ‘The Gentleman’ may have been solved 28 years on

The mystery of a man dubbed “The Gentleman”, pulled from the North Sea 28 years ago, could finally be solved.On 11 July 1994, a 6ft 5ins body was found by a border guard boat west of the small German archipelago of Heligoland.The body showed signs of injuries on the head and upper body and had been weighed down with cast iron cobbler’s feet, suggesting intentional harm.The man earned the nickname “The Gentleman” because of the “middle class” clothing he was found still dressed in – a striped pure wool tie produced by Marks & Spencer for the English- and French-language...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Discoveries in Pompeii reveal lives of lower and middle classes

A trunk with its lid left open, a wooden dishware closet and a three-legged accent table topped by decorative bowls. These are among the latest discoveries by archaeologists that are enriching knowledge about middle-class lives in Pompeii before Mount Vesuvius’s furious eruption buried the ancient Roman city in volcanic debris.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

The Caribbean’s hippest island is celebrating its 60th anniversary of independence. From reggae to rum and coffee to cool waters, here are 15 reasons to... lively up yourself with a jaunt to Jamaica

As if the good people of Jamaica needed any more reasons to throw a party or three, this year the Caribbean island is celebrating its 60th anniversary of independence. For a week in August the streets come alive with parades and a host of lively events to commemorate the momentous day in 1962 – now known as Jamaica Day – with visitors more than welcome to join in.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Looks a bit fishy! Row over £70,000 statue of 16th century playwright Christopher Marlowe as it is compared to Pirates of the Caribbean sea monster Davy Jones

A statue of 16th century playwright Christopher Marlowe has been likened to the Pirates of the Caribbean sea monster Davy Jones. The £70,000 sculpture, made from woven strips of recycled steel, has drawn disapproval from some locals in Canterbury, Kent due to its lack of facial features. Among those...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

527K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy