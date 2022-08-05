Chrissy Metz Sees Potential for a ‘This Is Us’ Reunion: The Possibilities Are ‘Endless’

The Pearsons, part two? This Is Us aired its final episode in May, but Chrissy Metz wouldn't rule out a reunion if the opportunity came along.

"It would be a no brainer for me," the Emmy-nominated actress, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 1, while promoting her partnership with Capital One Auto Navigator. "I do think that we could have, like, a reunion situation in maybe 10 years, because that would be really cool to see where every Pearson is."

The Florida native added that she would only return for a revival or movie if This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger were involved, but she can see plenty of directions that the writers could take after the initial six-season arc .

"I think it would be really cool, and possibilities are really endless because so many of the stories could have ripple effects throughout other families and other people," Metz explained. "It would be really fun."

She wouldn't necessarily want her character, Kate Pearson, to rekindle her romance with ex-husband Toby ( Chris Sullivan ), however. As of the series finale, the duo were divorced and coparenting their two children, Jack and Hailey.

"In one of the last scenes of the finale, I said to Dan, 'Are you laying some groundwork or is there something I should know? What is going on? Are they getting back [together]?'" the Breakthrough actress told Us . "And he's like, 'No, Chrissy.' I understand why they wouldn't. And I also thought it was really beautifully poignant that when you love somebody truly, you'll never stop loving them, and that they're gonna be coparenting and wonderful people and friends together."

Though Kate and Toby didn't work out, Metz gained a real-life friendship from the experience. "Chris Sullivan's my guy," she told Us . "He's such a great friend, so it's OK."

Now that This Is Us is over — for now, at least — Metz is gearing up for the next phase of her career. She recently collaborated with her boyfriend, Bradley Collins , on a children's book, and in February, she starred in and executive produced the film Stay Awake .

She's also partnered with Capital One Auto Navigator, which is a digital tool that helps potential car buyers find a vehicle online and present their pre-qualification offer to a car dealership, speeding up the purchase process.

“It can be kind of intimidating going to a dealership and then trying to pre-qualify and waiting,” the Golden Globe-nominated performer explained to Us . “[With Capital One Auto Navigator], you can literally pre-qualify before you get to the dealership with no impact to your credit score. Hallelujah! Which is so exciting.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi