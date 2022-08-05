ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City’s newest kit revealed on Roblox

By Georgina Young
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER City has revealed its new kit for this season of the Premier League for the first time via Roblox.

The online metaverse inside Roblox allows players to create their own unique worlds and games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZnfL_0h62hInt00
Roblox players can try out the new kit for themselves. Credit: Roblox

City uploaded the kit into the game as custom skins, allowing users to see the new kit, and even wear it in the 3D space.

This is the first time that a kit reveal has been made using the platform.

The team’s new third kit is neon yellow with navy faded horizontal stripes.

Puma, the kit’s designer, has named the colours ‘Fizzy Light’ and ‘Parisian Night’, and the colours are inspired by the symbol of Manchester, the worker bee.

As spotted by ESPN, the kit has also been shot on real Manchester City players, Laura Coombs, Kalvin Phillips, and Rúben Dias.

The Roblox lobby was also reskinned in the colours of City’s Etihad Stadium as part of the event.

Puma intends to continue promoting the new kit via Roblox.

The brand will host a tournament for Roblox players which will be streamed on YouTube.

A Football Rush tournament will be held, featuring five-a-side matches made up of teams playing against each other inside the game.

The company is offering $10,000 (£8,200) worth of Robux to the winning team.

Robux is Roblox’s in-game currency. It can be spent on new items, costumes, and sounds for your character.

Roblox recently announced that it would be changing the way that Robux are spent in the game.

Soon, creators will be able to sell the items they design independently instead of being first licensed by and then sold through the company.

Theoretically, this system should be more creator friendly, giving those who design the items a larger share of the profits.

In other metaverse news, VRChat is also hoping to clean up its act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxZ84_0h62hInt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmF2Y_0h62hInt00

Mostly used by children, mods have been added into the game which encourage unsavoury activity.

The platform added a new easy anti-cheat update which has removed all mods from the game, much to the disappointment of the community.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

All the latest Gaming tips and tricks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhjL5_0h62hInt00

Looking for tips and tricks across your favourite consoles and games? We have you covered...

