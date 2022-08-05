ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for Man Utd training amid transfer exit talks – and could be in for Brighton recall

By Etienne Fermie
 3 days ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO arrived at training this morning in line for a possible start on Sunday.

The Manchester United star's future has dominated headlines this summer, as he desperately seeks an Old Trafford exit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PyuWQ_0h62f6nM00
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for Man Utd training Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tS1K_0h62f6nM00
Ronaldo, 37, could be in line for a start on Sunday Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke

But with no transfer having yet materialised, he could find himself in the team on Sunday against Brighton.

Ronaldo, 37, finally returned for pre-season training last week and was selected for United's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano.

Having been substituted at half time following an under-par display, CR7 risked the wrath of Erik ten Hag by leaving the match ten minutes before it finished.

Ten Hag, 52, was left fuming by the incident... but may have to start Ronaldo for his Prem opener regardless.

Anthony Martial has been playing up front for United in pre-season - getting on the scoresheet and looking rejuvenated.

But the Frenchman has picked up a hamstring injury, leaving Ronaldo as United's only fit senior striker.

Gary Neville has called on United to flog Ronaldo for the good of the club.

While Jamie Carragher has mocked that no one wants him.

Like Neville, former United ace Paul Parker reckons that his old team have to let Ronaldo go.

One shock contender to sign him that has emerged is Brazilian side Corinthians.

Moving to South America could see the Portuguese link up with former Premier League winner Willian - but it's doubtful that he'd want to leave Europe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32m3c6_0h62f6nM00
Anthony Martial is suffering with a hamstring injury Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBwoc_0h62f6nM00
Marcus Rashford pulls up to training this morning Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gcbm6_0h62f6nM00
Skipper Harry Maguire will lead his men out on Sunday Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SrVMM_0h62f6nM00
Jadon Sancho is back after recovering from illness Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FvY3B_0h62f6nM00
Erik ten Hag faces a Cristiano Ronaldo dilemma Credit: Reuters

The Independent

Trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs to go ahead on Monday

The trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, who is accused of attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend, will go ahead on today.Arrangements for the case were finalised on Thursday in the wake of Manchester Crown Court closing this week due to testing for asbestos.Judge Hilary Manley ruled the 10-day trial will start next week at the city’s other crown court, Manchester Minshull Street, before it transfers to Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday for the remainder of the proceedings.Last week HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Manchester Crown Court would be temporarily closed due to a “building issue”.A number of cases...
Daily Mail

I'm ready! Cristiano Ronaldo declares himself fit to start against Brighton in Manchester United's season opener at Old Trafford as boss Erik ten Hag weighs up whether to play wantaway forward

Cristiano Ronaldo has declared himself ready for Manchester United's opener against Brighton on Sunday, forcing Erik ten Hag in a major decision on whether to play the Portuguese star. The 37-year-old has spent the summer trying to engineer a move away from Old Trafford and missed United's pre-season tour of...
