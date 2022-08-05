Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for Man Utd training amid transfer exit talks – and could be in for Brighton recall

CRISTIANO RONALDO arrived at training this morning in line for a possible start on Sunday.

The Manchester United star's future has dominated headlines this summer, as he desperately seeks an Old Trafford exit.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for Man Utd training Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke

Ronaldo, 37, could be in line for a start on Sunday Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke

But with no transfer having yet materialised, he could find himself in the team on Sunday against Brighton.

Ronaldo, 37, finally returned for pre-season training last week and was selected for United's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano.

Having been substituted at half time following an under-par display, CR7 risked the wrath of Erik ten Hag by leaving the match ten minutes before it finished.

Ten Hag, 52, was left fuming by the incident... but may have to start Ronaldo for his Prem opener regardless.

Anthony Martial has been playing up front for United in pre-season - getting on the scoresheet and looking rejuvenated.

But the Frenchman has picked up a hamstring injury, leaving Ronaldo as United's only fit senior striker.

Gary Neville has called on United to flog Ronaldo for the good of the club.

While Jamie Carragher has mocked that no one wants him.

Like Neville, former United ace Paul Parker reckons that his old team have to let Ronaldo go.

One shock contender to sign him that has emerged is Brazilian side Corinthians.

Moving to South America could see the Portuguese link up with former Premier League winner Willian - but it's doubtful that he'd want to leave Europe.

Anthony Martial is suffering with a hamstring injury Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke

Marcus Rashford pulls up to training this morning Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke

Skipper Harry Maguire will lead his men out on Sunday Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke

Jadon Sancho is back after recovering from illness Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke