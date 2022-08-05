Shocking moment SUV plows through ceremonial parade celebrating Native American heritage leaving several injured including two police officers in New Mexico

Two police officers were among multiple injured when a car ploughed through a parade celebrating Native American culture in the city of Gallup, New Mexico.

The injured were being treated at the scene after a person in a large SUV drove through crowds causing panic at the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration yesterday.

State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one was killed in the incident in the city of Gallup and he couldn't elaborate on the extent of the injuries, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

New Mexico State Police said on Twitter that the driver and three passengers were in custody and they were investigating the incident.

'Multiple people, including two Gallup PD officers, injured and are being treated on scene,' the tweet said.

Video of the event posted to social media shows crowds lining the street as children and adults in traditional Native American and indigenous dress dance in the street.

The gold-colored SUV ploughed into bystanders at the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration in the town of Gallup, New Mexico yesterday

Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration, which was started in 1922, was disrupted by a speeding SUV that hit crowds

Local police were immediately on the car after it crashed to a halt, pulling out the passengers and drivers and arresting them

Panic quickly spreads as a large, gold-colored SUV accelerates through the spectators before crashing to a halt.

Local police were immediately on the car, pulling out the passengers and drivers and arresting them.

'The Navajo Nation stands with resilience against any acts of violence and sends prayers of protection to those affected,' they said in a statement on Facebook.

'This was a traumatic and triggering event for many, especially for our youth, elders, and our veterans who acted quickly.'

Hundreds of people were enjoying the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration, which is an 11-day event celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The event website describes it as Native American & Indigenous Tribal Processions & Performance Showcases, events such as rodeos, pageants, Navajo song and dance and a 5k run.