Larry Emdur says he was a terrible student who was kicked out of school before he could even read or write - and then went on to become Australia's youngest newsreader

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Larry Emdur has spoken out about his unlikely rise to fame after revealing that he was an illiterate high school dropout before becoming a television star.

The Channel Seven star, 57, made the surprising revelation during an interview on Nova's Fitzy & Wippa radio show on Friday to promote his new memoir, Happy As.

Larry explained that his teachers thought he was such a terrible student that he was kicked out of school before he even knew how to read or write properly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yeRGt_0h62ZwS500
Larry Emdur has spoken out about his unlikely rise to fame after starting his working career as a high school dropout. Larry pictured posing with his new memoir, Happy As

'I did terribly at school, horribly,' he explained. 'That's why I got kicked out, without being able to read or write, so it's an interesting concept to write a book.'

He told hosts Ryan Fitzgerald and Michael Wipfli that he then spent his days surfing and doing little else.

Meanwhile, he held down a job working the night shift as a copy boy at a now defunct afternoon tabloid.

'I just started writing bits and pieces for the local newspaper,' he told the hosts.

While still a teenager, Larry wrote to Channel Nine asking for a job as a journalist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvWKr_0h62ZwS500
Larry said that he was 'so terrible' at school that his teachers threw him out - he then started working at a local newspaper and built his career from there

They turned him down at first, telling him there were no positions available for 'juniors'.

'I wasn't going for a junior position!,' Larry joked. 'I’m talking about 60 minutes what are you talking about?'

Soon after, Larry became Australia's youngest newsreader at age 19 on Channel Seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBiFK_0h62ZwS500
Larry also spoke about his upcoming memoir, Happy As, which details his upbringing and rise to fame as one of Australia's most prominent TV stars. Larry pictured as a young boy

Elsewhere in the chat Larry talked about his upcoming memoir, Happy As, which details his upbringing and rise to fame as one of Australia's most prominent TV stars.

In a surprising twist, Larry said that once he announced he was writing a book, friends and family remained unenthusiastic.

Fitzy teased Larry by revealing that his wife of thirty years, Sylvie, had told the Dancing with the Stars favourite he would never win a Pulitzer Prize. He later posted the comment to his Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SW8H1_0h62ZwS500
Larry and Morning Show co-star Kylie Gillies

'Did anybody say ''good on you Laz, can’t wait?'',' Wippa asked.

'Not a single person in my life,' Larry said sadly. 'Not a single person.'

Fans can look forward to reading in the new book the truth behind whether or not Larry discovered Gold Logie winner Rove McManus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEdGI_0h62ZwS500
Larry's book cover for his memoir Happy As

