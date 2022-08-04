Read on wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Still Has Huge Plans For Roman Reigns And The WrestleMania 39 Main Event
They have a plan for that. This year’s Summerslam is now out of the way and that means the end of the year is not that far away. Once we get to the end of the year, it is time to start getting ready for WrestleMania season, which means the show is going to need a main event. WWE might have something planned for the show and it might be one of the biggest matches in a long time.
You’re Going To Be Seeing A Lot More Of Edge For Awhile
He’ll be around. We are in a new era in WWE and that means it is time to start making some changes. This includes a variety of wrestlers getting to be on television more often than they have been in recent times, which will include some fresh faces. At the same time, there are going to be some veterans around again and that will be the case going forward on Monday nights.
WWE And AEW May Be Competing For An International Star Down The Line
He opened some eyes. There are a lot of talented wrestlers throughout the world and it can be a lot of fun to see someone pop up out of nowhere and become a star on the big stage. It opens up a new door and offers a variety of fresh matches for a bunch of people. That is the case with a new star in AEW but he has a few changes coming up and they could lead to something even bigger down the line.
Another AEW Star Injured During Battle Of The Belts, Pulled From Independent Shows
That’s a painful one. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and you never know when you are going to see one. It could be something built up for a long time or something that happens all at once. The latter can be more devastating as they can come out of nowhere, and that seems to be the case again, as a star was injured during a match that took place this week.
Try Again? Recent WWE Return Considered “Chaotic And Directionless”
That’s not a good sign. The recent and ongoing changes in WWE have shaken up the company in a lot of ways. Some of these changes have involved wrestlers being changed entirely, with some of them not even appearing on television in recent weeks. That might be the case for a certain SmackDown star, who has not exactly had the best year so far and it might get worse.
Backstage News On Triple H’s Plans For WWE Roster
It’s time to shake things up again, but this time in a very different way. A new report from Fightful Select outlines some of the plans for the WWE roster now that Triple H has taken over for Vince McMahon and is now EVP of Talent Relations. According to...
AEW’s All Out Card Might Look A Little Different Than You Were Expecting
That might be an issue. There are a lot of very talented wrestlers on the AEW roster and a lot of them have been put together into a variety of matches. Some of those matches have developed into quite the series of rivalries, including some for championships. It seemed that we were coming up on another one in the near future but now that might not be the case anymore.
Update On What Vince McMahon Has/Has Not Been Doing Since WWE Retirement
It still doesn’t feel real. Vince McMahon retired from WWE last month, ending nearly forty years of him in control as the company. It seems that retired might be the nice version of what really happened, as McMahon left amid an investigation into sexual misconduct with various employees. As a result, McMahon did not leave on the best of terms, but what has he been doing since?
Update On Karrion Kross’ WWE Return, Possible Huge Plans For Him
He might have a future. There have been all kinds of changes taking place in WWE in recent weeks and some of them have involved wrestlers making surprise returns. That was the case this week as Karrion Kross made his return on SmackDown. Seeing Kross back was surprising enough, but now it seems that he might be in for quite the push in his own right.
A Former WWE World Champion May Be Getting A Renewed Push Soon
Get ready for more of him. NXT is in a strange position as it has to do two things at once. In addition to being the WWE’s third brand, it is also the company’s official developmental program. As a result, NXT is designed to send stars up to the main roster, which has a hit or miss record. Now that there is a new boss in WWE, a former star from his time in NXT might be getting another big chance.
WWE Might Be Freshening Up One Of Its Underused Wrestlers
Update the name tag. A wrestler needs to have the right name to really fit in around the wrestling world. Wrestlers not having a great name can be quite the problem, especially if it is tied to the wrong gimmick. However, there are several ways to fix things later on, especially if someone has not been around in a little while. That might be the case again for a WWE star.
NXT Star Appearing In Upcoming Film To Continue Acting Career
It’s something else. Wrestlers have a weird relationship with acting. There have been some success stories over the years, but one of the most common criticisms is that while wrestlers act in the ring, they are only wrestlers when they try acting on screen. That does not stop them from trying though and now another WWE star might have done something to get his foot in the acting door.
FULL MATCH: Title Match Takes Place After This Week’s WWE SmackDown
The evening was young. There are a lot of wrestlers under the WWE banner but there is only so much television time for all of them to share. On occasion that is not going to be enough to go around but WWE is known for putting on some more material after the cameras go off. That was the situation again this week as WWE was able to get in a dry run of an upcoming title match.
