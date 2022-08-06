ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel responds to Gary Neville’s criticism of Chelsea’s ‘panicky’ transfer window

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsHMy_0h62IzUh00

Thomas Tuchel has defended Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after Gary Neville accused him of being "panicky" in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have been big players in the market so far with the American, who has taken on the role of sporting director at the club, keen to reshape the playing squad at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella has become the latest new face through the door, joining from Brighton in a deal understood to be worth £62million.

He follows the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Carney Chukwuemeka in making the move to west London in what has been a busy offseason.

Sky Sports pundit Neville has been critical of some of the decisions being made recently claiming that Boehly was “wandering around a little bit" and being "a bit panicky”.

Tuchel though defended the new owner and the work that has been done in the summer window.

“(Gary Neville said) panicking? No. I would describe it as super hard working, learning new on the job so it is pretty much going on,” he said. “New ownership, stepping in the transfer market is one of the toughest things you can do.

“I have nothing but the biggest respect and compliments for both Todd and Behdad Eghbal. I don’t know when they sleep, maybe they never sleep. We have a very honest, open, direct line of communication.

“The transfers so far speak for themselves. We have a delay, of course. Nobody is guilty, it’s because of the sanctions. This led to the loss of key players but like I said both of the owners involved in the daily business do fantastic jobs so far. The transfer market speaks for itself.”

Tuchel was speaking after Chelsea announced Cucurella as their fifth signing of the summer, a player the German is delighted to have added to his squad.

"He's young, hungry, mobile and a very intelligent player," he said of Cucurella. "It helps in depth and in quality, and it helps with Ben, to escape the pressure of I have to deliver and we need you absolutely now.

"We have of course at the moment in this position Marcos Alonso, Kenedy and Emerson. But hopefully when things go through Marc is the option on this position.

"And I think he can play very well in the back three, so it's a bit of a profile of Azpi (Azpilicueta) on the left side. He gives us many options.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Uefa Super Cup

Eintracht Frankfurt seem likely to have the greater support, if somewhat less of an illustrious history, when they take on Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday.The teams meet in Helsinki as the winners of last year’s two main European competitions: Real beat Liverpool in the Champions League final, while Eintracht saw off Rangers on penalties in the Europa League final.While the Bundesliga side have already sold out their ticket allocation from Uefa - Real requested fewer than 2,000 in the end - memories of their fans’ trip to Barcelona in particular last term look set to be...
UEFA
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester City dismiss talk of Barcelona’s Bernardo Silva bid

What the papers sayManchester City have dismissed reports they have accepted Barcelona’s bid for Bernardo Silva. The Mail says the Blues were forced to throw cold water on the talk coming from Spain that they had agreed a £46million fee to sell the midfielder to the LaLiga giants. The paper adds the 28-year-old told his club last year he would like to move to Spain to be closer his family in Portugal.Manchester United are said to have shifted their attention elsewhere after pulling out of their pursuit of Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic. The Sun, which refers to 90min, reports the Red...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

There is momentum behind the Lionesses’ plans to change the game

It took just seconds for Leah Williamson to make the switch. From creating history by becoming the first England captain since Bobby Moore to win a major international tournament, her head immediately turned to the future while everyone else was losing theirs at Wembley. “The legacy of this team is winning and this is the start of the journey,” Williamson repeated. It crystalised in a moment just what the Lionesses were playing for and what they had achieved when Chloe Kelly’s goal in extra time crossed the line.A week has now passed since England’s victory over Germany, watched by...
WORLD
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand targeted with racist ‘monkey gesture’ by Wolves fan, court told

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand was targeted by racist abuse including a monkey gesture by a “fixated” football fan during a Premier League match, a court had heard.Jamie Arnold is accused of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress to Mr Ferdinand by using “threatening, abusive or insulting” words or behaviour at the Wolves v Manchester United match at Molineux on May 23 last year.During the prosecution’s opening of the 32-year-old’s trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, footage was played to jurors, allegedly showing him making a racist gesture.Mr Ferdinand had been at the game – the first time fans had...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Raheem Sterling
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd end Marko Arnautovic interest as Timo Werner confirms Chelsea exit

The new Premier League season is underway but the transfer window looks to be the main attraction for many with Manchester United likely to dominate the headlines over the last few weeks after their loss to Brighton leaving Erik ten Hag desperate for reinforcements. Realistic targets include Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic, while Guido Rodriguez, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Cody Gakpo continue to be linked with moves to Old Trafford.Then there is the saga surrounding Frenkie de Jong and his future at the Camp Nou, which rumbles on, and Manchester United and Chelsea remain strongly linked to the Barcelona midfielder....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

785K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy