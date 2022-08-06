Thomas Tuchel responds to Gary Neville’s criticism of Chelsea’s ‘panicky’ transfer window

Thomas Tuchel has defended Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after Gary Neville accused him of being "panicky" in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have been big players in the market so far with the American, who has taken on the role of sporting director at the club, keen to reshape the playing squad at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella has become the latest new face through the door, joining from Brighton in a deal understood to be worth £62million.

He follows the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Carney Chukwuemeka in making the move to west London in what has been a busy offseason.

Sky Sports pundit Neville has been critical of some of the decisions being made recently claiming that Boehly was “wandering around a little bit" and being "a bit panicky”.

Tuchel though defended the new owner and the work that has been done in the summer window.

“(Gary Neville said) panicking? No. I would describe it as super hard working, learning new on the job so it is pretty much going on,” he said. “New ownership, stepping in the transfer market is one of the toughest things you can do.

“I have nothing but the biggest respect and compliments for both Todd and Behdad Eghbal. I don’t know when they sleep, maybe they never sleep. We have a very honest, open, direct line of communication.

“The transfers so far speak for themselves. We have a delay, of course. Nobody is guilty, it’s because of the sanctions. This led to the loss of key players but like I said both of the owners involved in the daily business do fantastic jobs so far. The transfer market speaks for itself.”

Tuchel was speaking after Chelsea announced Cucurella as their fifth signing of the summer, a player the German is delighted to have added to his squad.

"He's young, hungry, mobile and a very intelligent player," he said of Cucurella. "It helps in depth and in quality, and it helps with Ben, to escape the pressure of I have to deliver and we need you absolutely now.

"We have of course at the moment in this position Marcos Alonso, Kenedy and Emerson. But hopefully when things go through Marc is the option on this position.

"And I think he can play very well in the back three, so it's a bit of a profile of Azpi (Azpilicueta) on the left side. He gives us many options.”