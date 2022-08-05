ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

St. Rita School to Hold Randy Davies Field Dedication on August 20

Rita School will host Randy Davies Field Dedication on Saturday August 20, after 5:00 p.m. Mass. Come celebrate the occasion with St. Rita School Administrators, Teachers and students! All are welcome!. Featuring Chiquita Bonita Food, Drinks, Kona Ice, Jumper Slide and DJ!. RSVP by Wednesday, August 17 to garcia@st-ritaschool.org. St....
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

ArtCenter Goes Inside the Studio with Nancy Baker Cahill

ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena hosts Nancy Baker Cahill, a new media artist who examines power, selfhood, and embodied consciousness through drawing and shared immersive space, for Session 2 of the Web3 Summer Series, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 5 to 6 p.m. At the intersection of fine art, social...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Recruitment Drive for Students Interested in HBCU Enrollment Slated for Saturday

A recruitment drive for Los Angeles County students interested in enrolling in Philander Smith College, an HBCU (Historically Black College or University), will be held on August 6 at 6 pm during the Loma Alta Park “Parks After Dark End of Summer Extravaganza” at Loma Alta Park in Altadena, 3330 Lincoln Avenue in Altadena.
ALTADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Pasadena, CA
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Pasadena, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
pasadenanow.com

America’s Got Talent Returns to Pasadena, Free Tickets Available

NBC’s America’s Got Talent, hosted by Pasadena native former NFL player and veteran actor Terry Crews, is back at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium for another season of live taping you can experience. With celebrity judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, AGT needs a live...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Blair High School Welcome New Administrators

Blair has a new Principal and two new Assistant Principals this year. Returning families already know the amazing Principal Amy McGinnis, who has been the Middle School Assistant Principal since 2019. Blair’s new High School Assistant Principal is Stephanie Fonseca, and the new Middle School AP is David Wang.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week

The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 21 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Pasadena Preps for Hot August: ‘We’re in Good Shape, But It’s Going to be Challenging”
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Brigham Young
pasadenanow.com

Sister of Late Councilmember Kennedy to Address Council on Monday

Fallen Councilmember John Kennedy’s sister Lena Kennedy will address the City Council on Monday. John J. Kennedy died on July 21. A public celebration of Kennedy’s life is scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of City Hall. Last week, Kennedy’s nephews Chris Morey and Jonathan Kennedy opened the...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Fired Nurse Settles Suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital

A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital (now known as Huntington Health) in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Rose Bowl#American Football#College Football#Ucla#The La Times
pasadenanow.com

Enjoy a Pause Café With Alliance Française

Alliance Française de Pasadena members and guests will hear French host Christophe sharing stories and anecdotes about French culture on Thursday, Aug. 11, Pause Café – literally translated as “coffee break” – starting at 9:15 a.m. In this virtual event, Christophe will help you...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

The Roadmap for Growing Older, With Security

The Pasadena Senior Center is hosting Carol Marak, the Center’s SSG (Senior Specialist Group) partner, as she discusses “The Roadmap to Growing Older with Senior Security,” in a virtual event on Thursday, Aug. 11, starting at 10 a.m. Marak is also an educator and the author of...
VIRTUAL EVENTS
pasadenanow.com

PUSD: Free Breakfast and Lunch for ALL PUSD Students in 2022-2023 School Year

(Haga clíc aquí para español) Pasadena Unified School District is participating in a Free Breakfast and Lunch Program for the school year 2022-2023. This program is known as the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). All students enrolled at the District may participate in the breakfast and lunch program...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Monday Morning Bullpen: Rent Control Front and Center

Monday’s City Council agenda is heavy on rent control. The City Council will receive a report on the rent control initiative that will appear on the November ballot. Local rent control advocates collected more than 15.000 signatures to qualify for the November ballot. According to Monday’s agenda, the City...
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pasadenanow.com

Roadside Memorial Sign Program Goes Before Council on Monday

The City Council on Monday will vote on a Roadside Memorial Sign Program, which would honor victims of fatal auto crashes and increase awareness of traffic safety to motorists. Under the program, the family of a victim of a fatal collision can request a memorial sign through their local Council...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Council Could Take a Stance on Rent Control Initiative

The Pasadena City Council is expected to provide direction Monday to city staff as to whether the Council will take a position in support of or in opposition to — or remain neutral —on a Charter Amendment Rent Control Measure that has qualified for the November 2022 General Election ballot.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy