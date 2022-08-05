Read on www.pasadenanow.com
pasadenanow.com
St. Rita School to Hold Randy Davies Field Dedication on August 20
Rita School will host Randy Davies Field Dedication on Saturday August 20, after 5:00 p.m. Mass. Come celebrate the occasion with St. Rita School Administrators, Teachers and students! All are welcome!. Featuring Chiquita Bonita Food, Drinks, Kona Ice, Jumper Slide and DJ!. RSVP by Wednesday, August 17 to garcia@st-ritaschool.org. St....
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
pasadenanow.com
ArtCenter Goes Inside the Studio with Nancy Baker Cahill
ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena hosts Nancy Baker Cahill, a new media artist who examines power, selfhood, and embodied consciousness through drawing and shared immersive space, for Session 2 of the Web3 Summer Series, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 5 to 6 p.m. At the intersection of fine art, social...
pasadenanow.com
Recruitment Drive for Students Interested in HBCU Enrollment Slated for Saturday
A recruitment drive for Los Angeles County students interested in enrolling in Philander Smith College, an HBCU (Historically Black College or University), will be held on August 6 at 6 pm during the Loma Alta Park “Parks After Dark End of Summer Extravaganza” at Loma Alta Park in Altadena, 3330 Lincoln Avenue in Altadena.
pasadenanow.com
America’s Got Talent Returns to Pasadena, Free Tickets Available
NBC’s America’s Got Talent, hosted by Pasadena native former NFL player and veteran actor Terry Crews, is back at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium for another season of live taping you can experience. With celebrity judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, AGT needs a live...
pasadenanow.com
Blair High School Welcome New Administrators
Blair has a new Principal and two new Assistant Principals this year. Returning families already know the amazing Principal Amy McGinnis, who has been the Middle School Assistant Principal since 2019. Blair’s new High School Assistant Principal is Stephanie Fonseca, and the new Middle School AP is David Wang.
pasadenanow.com
Feel the Blue Breeze Tonight at Altadena’s 25th Annual Summer Concert in the Park
Motown R&B-influenced Blue Breeze Band will be performing Saturday, Aug. 6, in Altadena’s 25th Annual Summer Concert in the Park series, which started last month and continues through Sept. 10. Presented by the Altadena Rotary Club, Concerts in the Park are free to watch and are held at Farnsworth...
pasadenanow.com
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 21 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Pasadena Preps for Hot August: ‘We’re in Good Shape, But It’s Going to be Challenging”
pasadenanow.com
85 Years of Helping: Pasadena Boys and Girls Club Celebrates Birthday and $800,000 Make Over
With a bounce house, a dunk tank, and free backpack giveaway, the Pasadena Boys And Girls Club celebrated its 85th birthday Friday — and perhaps more importantly, the recently-completed $800,000 renovation of their North Fair Oaks Avenue property. An ebullient Lisa Cavelier, the Club’s chief executive officer, said the...
pasadenanow.com
On National Purple Heart Day, A Look at Four Pasadena Recipients And How They Earned the Nation’s Oldest Medal
Every year on August 7, National Purple Heart Day pays tribute to nearly two million Americans who displayed bravery and courage during combat serving the nation and were wounded or killed. The Purple Heart is the nation’s oldest military medal. It was conceived and first awarded by General George Washington,...
pasadenanow.com
Sister of Late Councilmember Kennedy to Address Council on Monday
Fallen Councilmember John Kennedy’s sister Lena Kennedy will address the City Council on Monday. John J. Kennedy died on July 21. A public celebration of Kennedy’s life is scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of City Hall. Last week, Kennedy’s nephews Chris Morey and Jonathan Kennedy opened the...
pasadenanow.com
Fired Nurse Settles Suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital
A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital (now known as Huntington Health) in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff...
pasadenanow.com
Enjoy a Pause Café With Alliance Française
Alliance Française de Pasadena members and guests will hear French host Christophe sharing stories and anecdotes about French culture on Thursday, Aug. 11, Pause Café – literally translated as “coffee break” – starting at 9:15 a.m. In this virtual event, Christophe will help you...
pasadenanow.com
The Roadmap for Growing Older, With Security
The Pasadena Senior Center is hosting Carol Marak, the Center’s SSG (Senior Specialist Group) partner, as she discusses “The Roadmap to Growing Older with Senior Security,” in a virtual event on Thursday, Aug. 11, starting at 10 a.m. Marak is also an educator and the author of...
pasadenanow.com
PUSD: Free Breakfast and Lunch for ALL PUSD Students in 2022-2023 School Year
(Haga clíc aquí para español) Pasadena Unified School District is participating in a Free Breakfast and Lunch Program for the school year 2022-2023. This program is known as the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). All students enrolled at the District may participate in the breakfast and lunch program...
pasadenanow.com
Monday Morning Bullpen: Rent Control Front and Center
Monday’s City Council agenda is heavy on rent control. The City Council will receive a report on the rent control initiative that will appear on the November ballot. Local rent control advocates collected more than 15.000 signatures to qualify for the November ballot. According to Monday’s agenda, the City...
pasadenanow.com
Council to Vote on $2.5 Million Loan to the Pasadena Center Operating Company as Part of Consent Calendar
The Pasadena Center Operating Company could soon receive a loan from the city to fund capital improvement projects. The PCOC operates the Pasadena Civic Adutorium and the Convention Center. The City Council will vote on the $2.5 million, 10-year loan on Monday. The loan would be used for future PCOC...
pasadenanow.com
Roadside Memorial Sign Program Goes Before Council on Monday
The City Council on Monday will vote on a Roadside Memorial Sign Program, which would honor victims of fatal auto crashes and increase awareness of traffic safety to motorists. Under the program, the family of a victim of a fatal collision can request a memorial sign through their local Council...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Could Take a Stance on Rent Control Initiative
The Pasadena City Council is expected to provide direction Monday to city staff as to whether the Council will take a position in support of or in opposition to — or remain neutral —on a Charter Amendment Rent Control Measure that has qualified for the November 2022 General Election ballot.
