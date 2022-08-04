ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Pelosi slams 168 Republicans who voted against bill to create Amber Alert-like system for active shooters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday chastised Republicans who voted against a bipartisan bill that would create an Amber Alert-like system for active shooter situations. Late Wednesday, the House voted 260-169 to approve the legislation, with 168 Republicans and one Democrat (Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind, who is not running for reelection) voting in opposition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Six House Staffers Arrested While Protesting in Schumer’s Office

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office was flooded with demonstrators on Monday, as House staffers protested for legislation to combat climate change and demanded that the Democratic leader resume negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). Capitol Police arrested six of the protesters—there were more than a dozen in total—less than an hour after the demonstration started. As Axios reported, Manchin recently thwarted Democratic ambitions to pass a climate, energy, and tax package, and many of the party’s lawmakers doubt that he and Schumer will ever reach a climate deal. A West Virginia representative, Manchin not only comes from a coal-dependent state, but has much of his personal wealth wrapped up in the industry as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Judge Idaho’s congressional delegation by their actions on veterans bill, not their words

Members of Idaho’s congressional delegation would probably not receive any heroism awards for their actions relating to the PACT Act, also known as the “burn pit” bill. When the act came up for a vote, our congressional troops flat failed to protect the backs of sick veterans. U.S. Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson voted […] The post Judge Idaho’s congressional delegation by their actions on veterans bill, not their words appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

