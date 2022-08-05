Read on www.yardbarker.com
3 Bruins’ Early Trade Candidates in 2022-23
With the 2022-23 season still over a month away, there is still plenty of time to speculate about how the season will play out: who will improve from last season, who will regress, what teams will emerge as early favorites, and which ones will falter out of the gate. It’s also the perfect time to start to imagine what the next blockbuster trade will be. Even though August is traditionally the slowest month of the year for the NHL, there are certainly some big names still floating around.
Rangers’ Trocheck Signing Likely Seals Chytil’s Fate
Whether you like his contract or not, the New York Rangers seem to have improved with the free-agent addition of Vincent Trocheck as their second-line center of the immediate and long-term future. The recently-turned 29-year-old brings a blend of scoring, snarl, speed, faceoff proficiency, strong defensive play, physicality, possession driving...
Blackhawks Should Target These 4 Dallas Stars in Kane Trade
Recently, NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that the Dallas Stars have expressed interest in Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane . At the time of this writing, the Stars still need to re-sign top restricted free agents (RFA) Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger, so it would be challenging for them financially to bring in Kane before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Yet, with the future Hall of Famer being in the final year of his deal, this could be something that both teams explore before this upcoming season’s trade deadline passes.
Tristan Thompson Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent This NBA Offseason
View the original article to see embedded media. Drafted fourth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011, Tristan Thompson came into the NBA and immediately saw a lot of playing time due to the fact that the Cavaliers were one of the worst teams in the NBA. Making a name...
Sabres Should Target These Remaining Free Agents
The Buffalo Sabres have been relatively quiet since the early days of free agency, likely viewing their roster as complete and awaiting the start of the 2022-23 season. Signing Eric Comrie and Ilya Lyubushkin filled their most glaring needs of goaltending and right defense, while leaving the forward group relatively unchanged. They have a solid crop of young forwards, and we will likely see Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka graduate to the NHL this season, so there isn’t an inherent need there. But with how things shook out during the first phase of free agency, there are still some very intriguing names the Sabres should pursue, not only at forward but on defense as well.
Could Andrew Wiggins And The Cavaliers Be “Reunited”?
In 2018, the Cavaliers got oh so close to adding one of the brightest young stars to its rotation. But Andrew Wiggins was sent north to Minnesota. But the story doesn’t have to end there. How does that saying go?. If you love something, let it go, and if...
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Jalen Rose Claims The Brooklyn Nets Have No Reason To Panic With Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving: "Ther're In Contract And They're Going To Be As Motivated As Players In The League"
The Brooklyn Nets for the last two seasons have been expected to challenge for an NBA championship, but for some reason or the other, that has not been the case. Be it injuries or some players simply quitting on the team, the Nets have never even made it to the Eastern Conference Finals despite boasting the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.
NBA Fan Goes Viral After Calling Kyrie Irving The Biggest Liar In The League
Love him or hate him, nobody can deny that Kyrie Irving hasn't always kept his word when it comes to announcing his loyalties. On Twitter, one fan went semi-viral after flaming him for his track record of abandoning teams after verbally committing to stay with them. They even went so far as to call Uncle Drew 'the biggest liar in NBA history.' Check it out:
BREAKING: Quinn Cook Signs With New Team
According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, Quinn Cook has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings. Cook is a two-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
The New York Knicks Won 18 Playoff Series And 81 Playoff Games With Patrick Ewing And Only 1 Playoff Series And 10 Playoff Games After Trading Him
The New York Knicks are one of the most popular and prestigious franchises in the NBA. Although the Knicks might not have won the NBA title as many times as other legendary teams like the Boston Celtics or the Los Angeles Lakers, the Garden is known as the home of basketball for a reason.
Longtime Minnesota Twins Pitcher Released
Exactly seven years after making his major league debut with the Twins, Tyler Duffey was designated for assignment by the team on Aug. 5. On Monday, the right-hander was released, officially parting Duffey from the only big league club he has ever pitched for. The 31-year-old is now a free agent.
Kevin Durant reported ultimatum: Choose me or coach/GM
Megastar Kevin Durant issued an ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets - choose between me or coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, The Athletic reported Monday. It was well-documented that Durant requested a trade at the end of June. The reasons were unknown until now - Durant doesn't believe in the direction of the club in the hands of Marks and Nash, per the report.
Arizona Cardinals Kicking Group Owns Huge Experience
Kicker Matt Prater, punter Andy Lee and long snapper Aaron Brewer have played in 647 games over 43 NFL seasons.
2022 New York Giants win total: New coach probably not enough to turn things around
The New York Giants had another bad season last year. I almost wrote disappointing, but that would imply there was some level of expectations with the team and there really wasn't. For 2022, they have a new head coach in the form of former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll....
How Mississippi State commit Malik Ellis fits in future SEC team's plans on offensive line
Laurel coach Ryan Earnest knew that offensive lineman Malik Ellis was doing all of the right things in the weight room, so he found himself perplexed by the star's struggle to add weight. Earnest's confusion was cleared after logging onto social media one day to find a video of Ellis...
NBA Insider Suggests Blockbuster 'All-In Package' That The Heat Could Offer The Jazz To Land Donovan Mitchell
The Miami Heat have been mentioned as a very interested party in pursuit of Donovan Mitchell, with Utah actively looking to deal the star for the right price. The New York Knicks remain the team with the highest number of assets to swing a trade for the All-Star guard, but he has famously had an interest in going to Miami in the past.
Talent and a new classification has the Naples Golden Eagles primed for state title run
Ever since Naples High School became the first Southwest Florida football team to win a state title in 2001, championships have been the expectation. This year the Golden Eagles have the talent to do so, and the road to a title is a lot smoother. Coming off an undefeated regular season in 2021, ...
Rocco Baldelli rips umpires after controversial call led to Twins' extra-innings loss to Blue Jays
Ejected for his outburst, Baldelli didn't hold back after the game. "It's one of the worst moments I think we've seen of umpiring in any game I've ever been a part of in baseball," Baldelli said. "I think it was pathetic what just played out." The Twins still lead the...
Isaiah Livers is ready to rise up in second season with Pistons
In March 2021, Isaiah Livers was at the heart of perhaps his strongest year at the University of Michigan as a senior, preparing for a conference tournament and March Madness run that would catapult his NBA Draft stock heading into June. Unfortunately, that campaign ended prematurely when he broke his...
