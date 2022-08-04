ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Medical Emergency Closes Interstate 71/75 Near Covington

Motorists should use an alternative route to get in or around the city. Interstate 71/75 remains closed near Covington. Photo via www.ohgo.com. (Kenton County, Ky.) - Interstate 71/75 northbound is closed due to a medical emergency. Kenton County Police have all lanes shut down at mile marker 190.1 after a...
COVINGTON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Local Church Hosting Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Drive

Donations will be accepted three days this week. (Sunman, Ind.) – Negangards Corner Free Will Baptist Church is collecting donations to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. The flood relief drive started this morning and will continue the following days this week. Tuesday, August 9 from noon to 2:00...
SUNMAN, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Batesville Products Surprises Heart House with $812 Donation

The donation is in celebration of 812 Day. Batesville Products gives a surprise donation of $812 to the Heart House. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) – An act of kindness can go a long way. Last Thursday, Tim Williams, a representative from Batesville Products, surprised...
AURORA, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Patching Work Scheduled This Week on State Line Road

Motorists can expect delays. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Motorists can expect delays on State Line Road this week. Dave O'Mara Contractors are scheduled to complete a patching project on Tuesday, August 9. Work will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from U.S. 50 to the Hidden Valley Lake entrance.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

Community Policy