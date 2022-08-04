Grizzly bear captures begin next week in Yellowstone

Read on wakeupwyo.com
Farmers’ Almanac Releases Predictions for This Coming Winter
Get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel,” declares the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, as the publication has released its winter predictions earlier than ever. The official Farmers’ Almanac doesn’t come out until August 15, but extreme summer weather and rising prices all over the US have led the publication to release predictions early.
Lightning kills student, injures another, at Wyoming educator event
A lightning strike at an outdoors educator course in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming killed one student and injured another, officials said Thursday. The announcement came on the same day that a lightning strike killed two people and critically injured two others in Washington, D.C. The group with the...
Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday
Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
Colorado Teens Catch the Moment a Mountain Lion Takes Down Elk: VIDEO
On Wednesday, February 9th, a few high school students encountered a mountain lion attacking an elk in Routt County, Colorado. One of the teens caught the incident on video. “Check out this video sent in by RMEF follower Hoyt Raffay outside of Oak Creek, Colorado,” the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wrote in a video caption posted Thursday, Feb. 10, on Facebook.
Liz Cheney Spoke at a Ceremony at Heart Mountain, Wyoming
It was the site of a World War II American concentration camp. Liz Cheney Speaking(Image is author's) Although she is very busy with a contentious Republican primary election in Wyoming where she is fighting for reelection to her seat in the United States House of Representatives, Liz Cheney took time out of her busy schedule to join with the Heart Mountain, Wyoming, Foundation to honor some past national leaders. Cheney is Wyoming's sole Representative. She won her last election by a large margin.
A NOLS Student Died After Being Struck by Lightning in Wyoming
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. A 22-year-old NOLS student died on Tuesday, August 2, after being struck by lightning, according to a release from the organization....
