Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend Distribution

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Royalty Pharma

Within the last quarter, Royalty Pharma RPRX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Royalty Pharma has an average price target of $52.0 with a high of $57.00 and a low of $47.00.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for TELUS Intl

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on TELUS Intl TIXT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 REITs With A Dividend Yield Above 6%

These five real estate investment trusts (REITs) currently pay 6% dividend yields to their investors. Each one trades on the New York Stock Exchange, each has an average daily trading volume of greater than 100,000 shares. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. BRDG is paying investors a 6.11% dividend. The company...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking At Paramount Global's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Paramount Global. Looking at options history for Paramount Global PARA we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

United Parcel Service Whale Trades For August 08

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land LAND is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gladstone Land will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11. Gladstone Land bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Invitae

Invitae NVTA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Invitae will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.76. Invitae bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For WM Technology

WM Technology MAPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that WM Technology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. WM Technology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Helbiz HLBZ shares increased by 118.9% to $1.64 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 139.7 million shares, making up 6210.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.6 million. TOMI Environmental...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For CarLotz

CarLotz LOTZ is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CarLotz will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25. CarLotz bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Analyzing Taiwan Semiconductor's Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) short percent of float has risen 41.38% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.40 million shares sold short, which is 0.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment INSE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Inspired Entertainment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Inspired Entertainment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Emerson Sells InSinkErator Business To Whirlpool For $3B

Emerson Electric Co. EMR has agreed to sell its InSinkErator business to Whirlpool Corp WHR in a $3 billion all-cash transaction. InSinkErator's trailing twelve-month revenue, as of March 31, 2022, was $595 million, pretax earnings were $148 million, and EBITDA was $166 million, representing a transaction value of 18.1x EBITDA.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, remained steady during the weekend, trading above the $23,400 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, surpassed the $1,700 level on Monday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded gains today. Oasis Network ROSE/USD...
MARKETS

