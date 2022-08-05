Jo Daviess Co. Man Aims To Turn ‘Back Roads Bars’ into TV Show

Read on eagle1023fm.com
Back Roads Bars Hit the Right Notes with Whey Jennings & Co.
It was the Fourth Annual Back Roads Bars party on Saturday at what can easily be called one of the sweetest outdoor music venues anywhere. It was entertaining with incredible music from Missbehavin, the Resisters, The Chitlins and Whey Jennings & his fantastic band. First, you may be wondering what...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa native ‘Idol’ winner returns to Davenport for holidays
Folk singer and Iowa native Maddie Poppe is set to perform music from her “Christmas From Home” EP in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are...
madlyodd.com
Dedicated to The Dairy Queen in every small town…
Throughout this eight-minute video, we experience a lot of Dairy Queen’s history. Photos of old stores, happy customers, and even a few more modern restaurants are shown as the narrator explains the history of this American ice cream shop. The idea of Dairy Queen began in the city of...
Carly Pearce Had an Epic Moment On Stage Friday in Iowa [WATCH]
On August 2nd, the Mississippi Valley Fair kicked off six days of concerts on the Grandstand stage. Not surprisingly, many of those concerts are country acts, including Dustin Lynch, Brantley Gilbert, Jimmie Allen, and Carly Pearce. On Friday night, August 5th, Carly Pearce took the stage in Iowa, and it...
ourquadcities.com
After 3 years, new QC Thai restaurant opens inside tonight
A new authentic Thai restaurant is opening tonight in downtown Rapids City, Ill. Thai Town Café, 403 17th St., Rapids City, has operated as a food truck for three years, but the permanent restaurant is having a grand opening today at 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving the Rapids City Village President.
aroundptown.com
The 151st Whiteside County Fair Will Honor the Venhuizen Family as Friend of the Fair
Since 1989, the Whiteside County Fair Board has sought to honor those who have made an extra effort to support and make the annual Fair, Aug. 16th-20th, as much fun as possible for all those who participate and attend the many shows and events. The Whiteside County Fair Board is...
Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local businesses put on an event to support Rockford’s own “School of Rock.” The rock and roll institute’s summer finale was held in collaboration with Culture Shock Clothing and Records, 2239 Charles St. They turned a parking lot into a stage, where people of all ages could enjoy the live music […]
Find Cool Summer Events In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
WIFR
Kegel Harley-Davidson hosts charity ride benefitting local pet vendors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of dogs, summer activities and a motorcycle ride, all that and more was going on over at Kegel Harley-Davidson for the pits and pipes charity ride. Players for pits partnered with Kegel Harley-Davidson for the event as a way to get dogs adopted in...
nbc15.com
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - People are stranded on the Wisconsin River, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The Sauk County Sherriff’s Office reached out to Iowa County with a request for mutual aid for a possible water rescue. A group of people reported being on an...
rockrivercurrent.com
New business featuring funnel cakes ‘exploding with flavor’ to fill former Subway space in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Ashley and Tony Washington never planned to run a brick-and-mortar location when they started their business selling sweet-tasting funnel cakes made from scratch two years ago. Then they saw a storefront they couldn’t pass up. The married business duo grew up in Rockford, and as kids...
Black Earth driver killed after crashing into rock wall near Lone Rock
LONE ROCK, Wis. — A Black Earth driver was killed Saturday after crashing into a rock wall outside Lone Rock. Iowa County Sheriff’s officials said he was driving south on State Highway 130 when he failed to stop at the intersection with State Highway 133 and collided with the wall. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after...
ourquadcities.com
Gallagher not worried about overcrowding at TBK Bank Sports Complex
Steady expansion brings more businesses and traffic activity. We’re back with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. Everything’s on track with the expansion of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Land has been cleared for the area that will have the golf complex. The goal is to see this open about...
50+ Reasons This Illinois Town is One of Best Fall Destinations in US
The fall season in Illinois looks pretty good in photos, but there's one place where it looks and feels best. It's time to start planning your leaf-peeping adventures. I've said this before so many times, this small Illinois town never disappoints. There's a special feeling I get every time I make this drive southwest of Rockford, and I think it's time to do it again.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Ogle County Sheriff: "The rule is to give your meanest face when you pose for a photo in our tent at the Ogle County Fair...."
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Lee County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 13. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: sources are reporting an automobile accident with possible injuries, in Loves Park
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 11:55 AM in the area of East Riverside and Bell School. Initial reports are saying that there is an automobile accident near this location. just north of the intersection. Sources are reporting possible injuries. It is unknown and the severity of...
Rockford roads blocked due to rain
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple roads in Rockford were blocked on Monday due to heavy rain in the area. Find a list of the blocked rows below, according to the Rockford Police Department: Broadway/9th Broadway/Eastmoreland Harrison/9th Street 11th Street/23rd Avenue Alpine/Sandy Hollow Harrison/Kishwaukee
Adopt a pet! Scott Co. Humane Society is waiving adoption fees this weekend
If you're looking to adopt a pooch, it's the perfect weekend to do so at the Humane Society of Scott County. Because the shelter has reached "crisis capacity," it is waiving dog adoption fees through Sunday, Aug. 7 to help clear space to take in more dogs. The discount applies...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources Are Reporting A Fire At A Local Church & An Auto Accident Near The Rockford Airport
RS sources are also reporting an automobile accident. This happened this morning in the northbound lanes of Kishwaukee, near the Amazon Distribution Center at the Rockford Airport. Traffic is being diverted, so expect delays. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Several reports of flash flooding. If you have to...
WIFR
Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many intersections were impassable this morning as flash floods filled the streets hard and fast. Rockford residents experienced low visibility and dangerous roads during their morning commute, with flash floods reaching up to 5 inches deep. Many who live in local areas of lower elevation saw it the worst, with aquafers by Charles St. reaching it’s absolute limits as the water levels began to rise and pour into the nearby parking lots. Areas like Charles St. have had aquafers for quite a long time, but they were not prepared for such an aggressive downpour.
Eagle 102.3
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT
Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://eagle1023fm.com
