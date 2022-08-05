ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Calling all snake hunters: Florida's annual python challenge is back

By Justin Matthews
fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida recreational marijuana initiative launched

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Trulieve, the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator and country-music legends The Bellamy Brothers are backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older. The proposed amendment was filed Monday at the state Division of Elections, with Tallahassee-based Trulieve contributing...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State

Comments / 0

Community Policy