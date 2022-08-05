Calling all snake hunters: Florida's annual python challenge is back

Read on www.fox35orlando.com
Related
fox35orlando.com
Video: Drone captures shark stealthily swimming near people in Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - As people were hanging out and playing in the water at a beach in Florida last week, a shark was captured in drone footage swimming not far from them, who may have been completely unaware. Viewer Robert Russ said in an email to FOX 35 News...
fox35orlando.com
Florida recreational marijuana initiative launched
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Trulieve, the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator and country-music legends The Bellamy Brothers are backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older. The proposed amendment was filed Monday at the state Division of Elections, with Tallahassee-based Trulieve contributing...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man steals forklift, takes joyride to Beverly Beach: deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man reportedly stole a forklift from a construction site in Flagler County and took it on a joyride to Beverly Beach, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to N. Ocean Shore Boulevard around 8 a.m. after receiving a report of someone...
fox35orlando.com
North Carolina school district wants to put AR-15 in every school to prepare for possible shooters
ORLANDO, Fla. - The school system in North Carolina says it plans to put AR-15 rifles in emergency safes in all of its six schools as part of a new incentive for increased security in the wake of the deadly Uvalde, Texas, school shooting earlier this year when 19 children and two teachers were killed in a fourth-grade classroom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weekend weather: Hot and steamy with some rain rolling through Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. A few isolated to scattered showers are possible this afternoon across the interior of Central Florida. The shower activity will be finished after sunset. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s along the coast and mid-90s inland.
fox35orlando.com
Indiana police find body of girl who was missing since 2016, man arrested
Indiana police say that the body of a girl who was missing since 2016 was found in a rural part of the state. Karena McClerkin, who was 18 at the time that she went missing, was last seen on October 11, 2016, and was reported missing on October 13, 2016.
fox35orlando.com
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
Comments / 0