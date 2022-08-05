Read on www.nbc12.com
Man arrested after woman in car killed in Forest Hill Avenue shooting
Police have arrested a suspect and identified the woman killed in a double shooting along a busy road on Richmond's Southside Thursday afternoon.
NBC12
Man injured in Henrico shooting at apartment complex
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a man was injured in a Monday afternoon shooting. Officers were called to the scene along Hope Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. Police could be seen taping off areas around Hope Village. Officials said a man was taken to the hospital. The extent...
rvahub.com
Arrest Made in Forest Hill Avenue Shooting
Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in Thursday’s homicide on Forest Hill Avenue as Candace Gomness, 23, of Chesterfield. At approximately 3:13 p.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue for the report of random gunfire. Officers arrived and located a vehicle on West 44th Street which had collided with a curb and stopped near the intersection with Forest Hill Avenue.
NBC12
Man critically injured after getting shot driving in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after getting shot while driving Monday evening. On Monday, Aug. 8 Henrico Police Department responded to a call at 9:39 p.m. on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they discovered a man had been shot while driving around the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.
Family mourns father of 4 shot and killed at Richmond apartment complex
Richmond police responded to the Belt Atlantic Apartments around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. At the scene, officers found 31-year-old Rashard Lewis and another man with a gunshot wound. Lewis was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
WRIC TV
Suspects used bird poop to perform distraction scam in Colonial Heights, police say
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking the public for help identifying the suspects involved in a credit card scam in early July. Police said on July 3, two Hispanic males walked up to the victim in the CVS Pharmacy...
Man in motorized wheelchair injured in Newport News crash
Newport News Police responded to a crash scene Monday morning involving a truck, a van, a car, a motorcycle and a motorized wheelchair.
NBC 29 News
Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered. Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31. No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family...
Police ID man killed at Richmond apartments
Officers have released the name of the man killed in a double shooting at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside early Saturday morning.
Man killed in double shooting at Richmond apartments
An investigation is underway after a double shooting at a Richmond apartment complex early Saturday morning.
NBC12
Two people hurt in shooting near Richmond apartment complex
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are taken to the hospital after they were shot near the Belt Atlantic Apartments in Richmond Saturday. Police were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 12:45 a.m. They found one person with serious injuries. The second person who was shot is expected to recover.
Man injured in shooting in Richmond
A man was injured in Richmond on Sunday morning after a reported shooting.
NBC12
Man charged with stealing check from church
CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with stealing a check from a church in Crewe. The Crewe Police Department was called to Crewe Baptist Church around 11 a.m. on Aug. 7. Police said initial reports indicated that purses and a check were stolen. A suspect was later...
22-year-old woman found shot dead in car in Highland Springs identified, investigation ongoing
Henrico Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs around 1:45 a.m. Friday. Once on scene, officers found the body of a woman who had been shot in the passenger seat of a car.
NBC12
Richmond Police Chief gives second quarter crime briefing
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith gave an update on crime trends in the city. Mayor Levar Stoney says the homicide rate is down, but the city is not exempt from the rise in gun violence happening all across the country. This update came after two deadly...
Petersburg Police officer acquitted of assault charges in Taser incident
Retired Judge James Yoffy found Lt. Jason Sharp not guilty of two misdemeanor assault charges and one count of making false statements in a police report.
Richmond man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Forest Hill
When they got to the scene, they found a vehicle nearby that had collided with a curb at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and West 44th Street. Inside the car were a man and a woman, both of whom had gunshot wounds.
Colonial Heights man killed in Richmond shooting
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the Belt Atlantic Apartments on the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 for a report of a shooting.
NBC12
Police Chief says major crime is up compared to last year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Police Chief has a blunt assessment of current crime trends in the city during a second-quarter crime briefing on Monday. This update came after two deadly double shootings within days of each other. One from Thursday when a man and woman were found shot...
WAVY News 10
14-year-old girl reported missing in Isle of Wight County
ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was last seen by her mother leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community Thursday afternoon around three o’clock.
