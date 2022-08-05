ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Man injured in Henrico shooting at apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a man was injured in a Monday afternoon shooting. Officers were called to the scene along Hope Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. Police could be seen taping off areas around Hope Village. Officials said a man was taken to the hospital. The extent...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
rvahub.com

Arrest Made in Forest Hill Avenue Shooting

Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in Thursday’s homicide on Forest Hill Avenue as Candace Gomness, 23, of Chesterfield. At approximately 3:13 p.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue for the report of random gunfire. Officers arrived and located a vehicle on West 44th Street which had collided with a curb and stopped near the intersection with Forest Hill Avenue.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man critically injured after getting shot driving in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after getting shot while driving Monday evening. On Monday, Aug. 8 Henrico Police Department responded to a call at 9:39 p.m. on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they discovered a man had been shot while driving around the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Highland Springs, VA
City
Henrico, VA
NBC 29 News

Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered. Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31. No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family...
MINERAL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Carlstone Court
NBC12

Two people hurt in shooting near Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are taken to the hospital after they were shot near the Belt Atlantic Apartments in Richmond Saturday. Police were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 12:45 a.m. They found one person with serious injuries. The second person who was shot is expected to recover.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Man charged with stealing check from church

CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with stealing a check from a church in Crewe. The Crewe Police Department was called to Crewe Baptist Church around 11 a.m. on Aug. 7. Police said initial reports indicated that purses and a check were stolen. A suspect was later...
CREWE, VA
NBC12

Richmond Police Chief gives second quarter crime briefing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith gave an update on crime trends in the city. Mayor Levar Stoney says the homicide rate is down, but the city is not exempt from the rise in gun violence happening all across the country. This update came after two deadly...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police Chief says major crime is up compared to last year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Police Chief has a blunt assessment of current crime trends in the city during a second-quarter crime briefing on Monday. This update came after two deadly double shootings within days of each other. One from Thursday when a man and woman were found shot...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

14-year-old girl reported missing in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was last seen by her mother leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community Thursday afternoon around three o’clock.
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy