How to watch Prey — the Predator prequel movie is here

The hunt is on as the iconic movie monster the Predator is back in an all-new movie, Prey . It’s been more than 30 years since Arnold Schwarzenegger took on the alien hunter in the first Predator movie and this newest installment in the franchise heads back in time. The new Prey movie is a prequel that explores a Predator's first visit to Earth, where it comes face-to-face with a brave and skillful Comanche warrior (played by ‎Amber Midthunder).

Sound like something for you? Here is what you need to know about how to watch Prey .

How to watch Prey in the US

Prey is streaming exclusively on Hulu in the US, skipping movie theaters altogether. (Though we'd encourage viewers to watch it on as big a screen as possible.) So, if you want to watch Prey you need to be a Hulu subscriber.

You can sign up for Hulu as a standalone service — which gives you a cheaper ad-supported plan and some more expensive, but ad-free, options.

Alternatively, you could go for Hulu with Live TV , which gets you live TV and exclusive Hulu content in one place.

There is a Hulu free trial for both Hulu standalone and Hulu with Live TV services.

The third option is to sign up for the Disney Bundle , which gives you access to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for one monthly fee. Note: there's no free trial for the Disney Bundle.

How to watch Prey in the UK

In the UK Prey is exclusively available to watch on the small screen — the movie is available on the Disney Plus streaming service, through its Star banner.



There are no bundle options available for UK subscribers, but you can save some money on a yearly subscription rather than paying month by month.

How to stream Prey in other countries

Prey the movie is a streaming exclusive everywhere! The movie is on Disney Plus in most places where the streaming service is available and in Latin America, you can catch your Prey ( *pun intended ) on Star Plus .

Everything else you need to know about Prey

As we mentioned, Prey is a prequel to the original Predator movie. Set 300 years ago, the movie centers on Naru, a skilled female Comanche warrior who fights to protect her tribe from the alien hunter. The cast is made up almost entirely of Indigenous actors, with Amber Midthunder leading the way as Naru. Dane DiLiegro plays the Predator.

Prey is already a hit with critics. It's "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score (at time of publication) of 92%. People are calling it the best Predator movie since the original.

Check out the trailer directly below:

