WATCH: Cockpit View Of Airborne Wyoming Firefighters

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Calmly Grazing Along Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway
Wyoming's Beartooth Highway is one of the most beautiful mountain routes in Wyoming. It goes from Montana to Wyoming on a path that takes you from Red Lodge to Cooke City, passing over the Beartooth Pass in Wyoming at 10,947 feet above sea level. Daft Trip is a YouTube channel...
Gas prices keep dropping, Wyoming
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 64.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
WATCH: Jeffree Star Is Now a Permanent Wyomingite
There is no turning back now. Jeffree Star has officially sold his Hidden Mansion, California and is making Wyoming his full time home. According to a recent report from PriceyPads, Star actually sold the 19,000 square foot property for roughly $1.2 million over the asking price (it reportedly sold for $16.7 million).
Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
Here’s How The World Famous Fire Fighting Plane Works
A big plane flying that low and dropping that much is impressive, to say the least. Let's have a look at how this mega-fire fighting machine works. Casper/Natrona International Airport has the longest and widest runways in the area. That's why these big birds are landing there for service this fire season.
Someone On Social Media Showed The Two Types Of Wyoming Living
A guy on TikTok made a point that we never really think about or maybe, even people from outside of our state never think about. There are two kinds of Wyoming that you can experience living. There's the nature's beauty Wyoming that most people think about, then there's rural Wyoming, which is most of the state. The content creator points out that he loves both, but just showing it, is something I think we take for granted when we're thinking about "real Wyoming". You hear that a lot from Wyomingites, and it illustrates it pretty well.
How An Experienced Yellowstone Guide Got Killed By A Grizzly Bear
Charles 'Carl' Mock was an experienced Yellowstone backcountry snowmobile guide that was killed in 2021, by a 20 year old grizzly. Just recently the story of Mock's death resurfaced and is a reminder that even the most skilled person in the backcountry isn't 100% safe. Mock had been a guide...
The Deadliest Weapon On Display In Wyoming is Not A Gun
On display at the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is an old bugle that looks like it was run over by a truck. The only thing is that the damage that was done to it happened before trucks were invented. The bugle was damaged by the man who was swinging it...
Wyoming in Top 10 States for Decrease in Unemployment Claims
In a report by WalletHub, Wyoming ranked ninth across the nation when it comes to the decrease in unemployment claims over the past few weeks. Weekly unemployment claims in Wyoming decreased by 17.27% in the week of July 25 compared to the previous week, the 11th biggest decrease across the U.S.
Do You Know Any Good Places To Ride Off-Road Vehicles In Wyoming?
If you haven't noticed, ATV's, side by sides, motorcycles and other off-road vehicles are very popular in Wyoming. With my recent purchase of a trail riding side by side from Casper Mountain Motorsports, finding cool places to explore has really changed for me. I like getting into nature and being able to hike, camp and enjoy the fresh air. The problem I see is, wanting to get deep into the Wyoming woods on a limited time schedule.
Casper Community Urged to Return Life Jackets to Loaner Stations
Summer is in full swing and with that comes lots and lots of river floats. Everyone loves a good river float. You gather friends, you bring some drinks, and you go where the water takes you. The more responsible among us even wear lifejackets. The only problem is, there are...
WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History
There's no doubt that Wyoming is full of history and if you're bored with the scenery, drive for 15 minutes, and the scenery will change. I feel sorry for the people that have never visited the 44th state, they really don't know what they're missing. The history of Wyoming is...
Sgt. Tyler Holloway of Wyoming Wins Army National Guard’s Best-of-the-best
Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted Soldiers and noncommissioned officers competed in an intense, six-day competition throughout Tennessee to determine the Army National Guard's best-of-the-best from July 24 - 29, according to a press release from the Department of Military. On July 29 Sgt. Tyler Holloway,...
PHOTOS: Vendors of 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival
It's that time of the year again. The Beartrap Summer Festival weekend is upon us and, with it, comes a wealth of music, food, beer, dogs, sun, fun and, yes, vendors!. It's a veritable who's who of merchants at this year's festival and they're selling everything from clothes, to jewelry, to hats, to food...even musical instruments and CBD!
Drivers Urged to ‘Look Twice’ for Motorcycles as Sturgis Rally Nears
The biggest biker party on the planet kicks off Friday, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to look twice for motorcycles. "Motorcycles are a lot harder to see and so you need to keep your head on a swivel so to speak," said Sgt. Jeremy Beck. "Make sure...
What Are Important Arm Signals To Know While Driving In Wyoming?
Last week I got a new, street legal, side by side. The very first thing I learned while driving around, is that some people aren't aware of the basic hand/arm signals used as indicators to other drivers. My side by side has brake lights and headlights, just no turning signals....
Wyoming’s One Of The States With An Age Limit On Helmet Laws
With the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally coming up, there are many riders that will pass through Wyoming at some point over the next couple weeks. For 10 straight days just off I-90 in Sturgis, South Dakota, the real world ends and bikers from all over meet up for an all out party.
Wyoming Ranchers & Landowners Rewarded for Wildlife Stewardship
The USDA recently announced a new Big Game Conservation Partnership guided by listening sessions with local ranchers and partners to invest in private working lands across the state of Wyoming, according to a written statement from farmers.gov. The USDA is contributing an initial $15 million for stewardship actions in Fremont,...
Start Growing That Lip Grass! National Beard & Mustache Championship Coming to Casper
If you're walking around Casper, Wyoming this November and you see a bunch of wild-looking facial hair on men, DO NOT FREAK OUT!. The 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships will be held this year in Wyoming on November 12, at the Wyoming Ford Wyoming Center. BUT WAIT- IT GETS...
BIG NEWS: Rosie’s Cantina And Mexican Food Is Now Open In Glenrock, Wyoming
The Summer of 2022 will go down in history as one of Glenrock's BIGGEST and best ever. Or at least that's what I'm claiming. First, the Town Square was completed. The space includes a stage, massive splash park, volleyball court, basketball court, and two playground areas. And NOW as of...
